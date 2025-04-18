Toronto FC II (1) - Carolina Core FC (1) Postgame Summary
April 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
Carolina Core FC gain the extra point after winning the penalty shootout by a score of 4-1
SCORING SUMMARY
CCFC - Glory Nzingo 31' (Facundo Canete)
TOR - Patrick McDonald 33'
SHOOTOUT SUMMARY
CCFC - Jacob Evans - goal (1:0)
TOR - Hassan Ayari - (1:0)
CCFC - Alex Sutton - goal (2:0)
TOR - Ythallo - goal (2:1)
CCFC - Drake Hadeed - goal (3:1)
TOR - Dékwon Barrow - goal (3:1)
CCFC - Juan Pablo Rodriguez - goal (4:1)
MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)
Toronto FC II 2-2-1 7 points
Carolina Core FC 1-2-2 7 points
LINEUPS
TORONTO FC II - Shafique Wilson; Marko Stojadinovic, Mark Fisher, Ythallo, Micah Chisholm; Michael Sullivan (C), Patrick McDonald, Andrei Dumitru (Costa Iliadis 86') ; Nathaniel Edwards (Malik Henry 86'), Hassan Ayari, Dékwon Barrow
Substitutes Not Used: Lucas Olguin, Joseph Melto Quiah, Jahmarie Nolan
CAROLINA CORE FC - Alex Sutton; Jathan Juarez, Aryeh Miller, Daniel Chica, Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Zion Scarlett (Paul Leonardi 68'); Alenga Charles (Drake Hadeed 90+2'), Facundo Canete; Glory Nzingo (Derek Cuevas 81'), Jacob Evans (C), David Polanco (Yekeson Subah 68')
Substitutes Not Used: Andrew Pannenberg, Cristian Gregoire, Jonathan Bazaes
MEDIA NOTES
Patrick McDonald started his first match and scored his first goal for Toronto FC II. Micah Chisholm also started his first match for TFC II. With tonight's result, Toronto FC II's all-time Home Opener record moves to 4W-1L-5T.
