Toronto FC II (1) - Carolina Core FC (1) Postgame Summary

April 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC gain the extra point after winning the penalty shootout by a score of 4-1

SCORING SUMMARY

CCFC - Glory Nzingo 31' (Facundo Canete)

TOR - Patrick McDonald 33'

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

CCFC - Jacob Evans - goal (1:0)

TOR - Hassan Ayari - (1:0)

CCFC - Alex Sutton - goal (2:0)

TOR - Ythallo - goal (2:1)

CCFC - Drake Hadeed - goal (3:1)

TOR - Dékwon Barrow - goal (3:1)

CCFC - Juan Pablo Rodriguez - goal (4:1)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC II 2-2-1 7 points

Carolina Core FC 1-2-2 7 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC II - Shafique Wilson; Marko Stojadinovic, Mark Fisher, Ythallo, Micah Chisholm; Michael Sullivan (C), Patrick McDonald, Andrei Dumitru (Costa Iliadis 86') ; Nathaniel Edwards (Malik Henry 86'), Hassan Ayari, Dékwon Barrow

Substitutes Not Used: Lucas Olguin, Joseph Melto Quiah, Jahmarie Nolan

CAROLINA CORE FC - Alex Sutton; Jathan Juarez, Aryeh Miller, Daniel Chica, Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Zion Scarlett (Paul Leonardi 68'); Alenga Charles (Drake Hadeed 90+2'), Facundo Canete; Glory Nzingo (Derek Cuevas 81'), Jacob Evans (C), David Polanco (Yekeson Subah 68')

Substitutes Not Used: Andrew Pannenberg, Cristian Gregoire, Jonathan Bazaes

MEDIA NOTES

Patrick McDonald started his first match and scored his first goal for Toronto FC II. Micah Chisholm also started his first match for TFC II. With tonight's result, Toronto FC II's all-time Home Opener record moves to 4W-1L-5T.

