Pre-Game Fun for Little Champions

June 20, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

The Town FC News Release







Get ready! We have teamed up with Super Soccer Stars Contra Costa to bringing thier award-winning youth soccer program right to the redwood grove at St. Mary's college for an exclusive activation that will introduce soccer FUNdamentals and to your child.

What's Happening Join us for drop-in soccer classes specially designed for our youngest players! For just $10, your child gets 30 minutes of pure soccer joy with our expert instruction and age-appropriate activities.

Class Schedule: Sunday, June 29th 2025

4:00-4:30pm | Ages 2-3.5 years

4:30-5:00pm | Ages 3.5-5.5 years

What Makes The Program Special For Ages 2-3.5 (Toddler Stars): Your toddler will discover the magic of soccer through imaginative play and simple skills. Expect giggling adventures with colorful cones, fun songs, and soccer ball activities that build coordination and confidence. Our coaches create a nurturing environment where every little star can explore movement, learn to follow simple instructions, and develop their love for physical activity- all while having a blast!

For Ages 3.5-5.5 (Super Soccer Stars): Ready for more soccer excitement! This group dives deeper into fundamental skills like dribbling, kicking, and teamwork through engaging games and creative challenges. Your child will build athletic confidence, improve balance and coordination, and learn the basics of soccer in a supportive, high-energy environment. Our coaches bring the perfect blend of instruction and fun that keeps kids engaged and eager to play.

Why Super Soccer Stars? Our program isn't just about soccer- it's about building confident, happy kids who love being active. With our proven curriculum, experienced coaching, and focus on fun-first learning, your child will walk away with new skills, big smiles, and maybe even a new favorite sport!

Let us know you're coming by filling out a short form and waiver- we can't wait to kick it with you on the field! Get ready to cheer on your little soccer star before the main event kicks off.

See you on the field!







