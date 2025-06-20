Three separate players find back of the net; CLFC claims second penalty shootout victory of 2025

June 20, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Crown Legacy FC drew Huntsville City FC 3-3 on Friday night at Joe Davis Stadium. CLFC saw three different players find the back of the net en route to a penalty shootout victory.

The home side was awarded a penalty early in the match after defender Daniel Moore and Alan Carleton got tangled up in the box resulting in the official pointing to the spot. Goalkeeper Nick Holliday read Christian Koffi's attempt and dove left to make the save to keep the match level.

CLFC bagged the first goal in the 12th minute thanks to Andrej Subotić. A failed clearance from Huntsville allowed Dylan Sing to corral the ball in the final third, slipping a through ball into the box and to the Serbian, who finished in-stride as the keeper rushed off his line.

Huntsville responded with two unanswered goals before heading into the halftime break. Midfielder Alan Carleton equalized for the home side in the 19th minute after he sent in a well-taken strike from outside the box that found its way in the bottom left corner. Three minutes later, Carleton sent in a free kick from the left flank which met Philip Mayaka who tapped the ball in from close range.

Dylan Sing scored Crown Legacy's second of the night in the 61st minute. Forward Emmanuel Uchegbu beat his man on the right wing with Sing in tow through the middle, centering it for Sing wide open in the penalty area who finished with his right foot.

Huntsville pulled ahead again thanks to Carleton, who one-timed the ball from the center of the 18-yard box and gave Huntsville the lead in the 71st.

Brian Romero came up big for the visitors, equalizing in the 85th after he side stepped his defender at the top of the box before pulling the ball over to his left foot for a powerful strike that curved into the top right corner.

All tied up after 90, the two sides went into a penalty shootout for an extra point. Four of five penalty takers converted their chances for CLFC, while two Huntsville players saw their attempts go off target, awarding an extra point for the visitors.

Crown Legacy FC (3-5-5, 17 points) returns to play on Monday, June 30 when CLFC travels to take on Chicago Fire FC II. Kickoff at SeatGeek Stadium is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Match Notes:

Andrej Subotić scored his third of the season.

Dylan Sing bagged his third goal of the season.

Brian Romero scored his second goal of the season.

Emmanuel Uchegbu recorded his second assist of the season.

Mikah Thomas notched his first assist of the season

Nick Holliday won his first penalty shootout of the season.

Nick Holliday made his first regulation penalty save of the season.

Nimfasha Berchimas made his first appearance of 2025 after suffering a foot injury in preseason.

Daniel Moore led all players in crosses with four.

Crown Legacy FC won its second penalty shootout of the season.

Scoring Summary:

12' - CLFC - Andrej Subotić (Unassisted)

19' - HNT - Alan Carleton (Unassisted)

22' - HNT - Philip Mayaka (Alan Carleton)

61' - CLFC - Dylan Sing (Emmanuel Uchegbu)

71' - HNT - Alan Carleton (Tyshawn Rose)

85' - CLFC - Brian Romero (Mikah Thomas)

Disciplinary Summary:

54' - CLFC - Andrej Subotić (Caution Y)

55' - HNT - Gabriel Alonso (Caution Y)

57' - CLFC- Baye Coulibaly (Caution Y)

69' - HNT - Tyshawn Rose (Caution Y)

90'+2' - CLFC - Assane Ouedraogo (Caution Y)

90'+2' - HNT - Blake Bowen (Ejection R)

Shootout - CLFC - Nick Holliday (Caution Y)

Penalty Shootout Summary:

CLFC:

Jack Neeley +

Jamie Smith +

Nimfasha Berchimas X

Ferna Ferreira +

Dylan Sing +

HNT:

Zach Barrett +

Kevin Carmichael X

Alan Carleton +

Pep Casas +

Alioune Ka X

Crown Legacy FC Starting XI:

Nick Holliday (GK); Daniel Moore (Mikah Thomas - 75'), Assane Ouedraogo, Jamie Smith, Jack Neeley (C); Andrej Subotić (Nimfasha Berchimas - 75'), Baye Coulibaly, Erik Peña, Emmanuel Uchegbu (Ferna Ferreira - 89'); Dylan Sing, Thiago Rodrigues (Brian Romero - 50')

Unused Subs: Isaac Walker (GK); Wyatt Holt, Yves Tcheuyap; Simon Tonidandel; Rocket Ritarita

Huntsville City FC Starting XI:

Brian Schwake (GK); Gabriel Alonso (Tyshawn Rose - 67'), Zach Barrett (C), Kevin Carmichael, Isaiah Jones (Blake Bowen - 46'); Philip Mayaka, Moises Veliz; Christian Koffi (Alioune Ka - 76'), Ethan O'Brian (Pep Casas - 46'), Alan Carleton, Adem Sipic (Gunnar Studenhofft - 46')

Unused Subs: Erik Lauta (GK); Kessy Coulibaly; Bryce Boneau







