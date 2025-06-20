Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC at Huntsville City FC

June 20, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC traveled to face Huntsville City FC tonight, June 20 at Joe Davis Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 8:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLS Season Pass.

Scouting Report

Huntsville City FC enters the match sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference table with a 5W-3L-4D record (22 points) and a +11 goal differential. This will be the second meeting between the two sides this season, the first ending in a 1-1 draw at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex, with Huntsville taking away an extra point with a 4:3 shootout victory. Foward Christian Koffi has made his impact felt for the Alabama-based squad, coming in at T-7 in goals scored in MLS NEXT Pro this season.

Last Time Out

Currently on a three-match skid, CLFC will be looking to right the ship following a 3-0 defeat at Philadelphia Union II on June 15. On a Union II free kick in the 75th, CLFC keeper Nick Holliday rushed off the line to intercept the service, but the ball was knocked out of his hands by his defender Assane Ouedraogo and headed back into the net. Just a minute later, Stas Korzeniowski received a through ball on the left wing, cutting into the box and finishing with his right foot. Philadelphia's final goal came from David Vasquez in the 86th minute, who finished from close range after collecting a pass in near the penalty area and rounding his defender.

Matchup: Crown Legacy FC at Huntsville City FC

Venue: Joe Davis Stadium, Huntsville, Ala.

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. ET

Streaming Information: MLS Season Pass







