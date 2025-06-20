Carolina Core FC Sign Midfielder Corey Lundeen

June 20, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HIGH POINT, NC - Carolina Core FC today announced that the club has signed midfielder Corey Lundeen for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Lundeen, 25, joins Carolina Core FC after having played with the Savannah Clovers (2024) in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA), Albion San Diego (2022) in NISA, and collegiately with Point Loma Nazarene University (2018-22) in NCAA Division II. Most recently, Lundeen appeared for Savannah during the 2024 NISA regular season.

"We are pleased to welcome Corey to the squad, as he will add quality depth to our midfield," said Carolina Core FC Head Coach Donovan Ricketts. "Corey is crafty on the ball and will certainly bring an element of tempo to our attack."

The Arroyo Grande, California, native began his career playing with youth soccer club Central Coast Condors FC in California. Following his time with the youth club, Lundeen spent a year in Spain competing with Kaptiva Academy (2017), where he was named U19 MVP for the club. Following a distinguished youth career, Lundeen attended Point Loma Nazarene University in NCAA Division II, making 64 total appearances between 2018 and 2022, registering 10 goals and nine assists during that stretch. Following his collegiate career, Lundeen would go on to sign and play professionally for California-based club Albion San Diego, competing in NISA, making 24 appearances during the 2023 season with three goals and three assists in league play. After his season with Albion, Lundeen would leave to join the Savannah Clovers FC, still competing in NISA, making 20 total appearances and registering one goal in 2024.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Corey Lundeen

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-8

Weight: 160

Date Of Birth: July 29, 2000

Age: 24

Birthplace: Arroyo Grande, California

Nationality: American

Last Club: Savannah Clovers

Transaction: Carolina Core FC sign midfielder Corey Lundeen on a free contract.







