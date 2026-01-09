Carolina Core FC Announces Transfer of Facundo Canete
Published on January 9, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Carolina Core FC News Release
HIGH POINT, NC - Today, Carolina Core FC (CCFC) transferred Facundo Canete to Monterey Bay Football Club, for an undisclosed fee, pending league & federation approval.
Canete spent the past two seasons with Carolina Core FC (2024 and 2025) after earning his place with the club through its Inaugural Open Tryout. In his first season he was named captain and an Honorable Mentioned in the MLS Next Pro Top 11 players. Since joining the Core, the midfielder has demonstrated consistent growth and professionalism, contributing to the team both on and off the field. He scored 22 goals and had 16 assists between MLSNP & USOC 2024 - 2025.
"Facundo has made great strides as a player over the last two seasons, and we are proud of what he has accomplished here with Carolina Core FC. We are excited for him and the next chapter in his pro soccer career." says Eddie Pope, Chief Sporting Officer.
Prior to joining Carolina Core FC, Canete competed in USL League Two with Florida Elite Soccer Academy during the 2021 season, where he logged 321 minutes and scored one goal as the club finished third in the Southeast Division. In 2022, he continued his development at the professional level with Valley United FC of the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA).
