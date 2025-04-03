The Town FC Signs Goalkeeper Luca Ulrich to MLS NEXT Pro Contract
April 3, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
The Town FC News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro team, The Town FC, has signed goalkeeper Luca Ulrich to a contract through 2025 with a club option for 2026.
"The club is excited to add Luca Ulrich to our MLS NEXT Pro team," said Earthquakes technical director John Wolyniec. "He has really impressed us with his hard work and professionalism. His combination of calmness on the ball and shot-stopping ability will make him a valuable addition to the team."
Ulrich, 21, was a Big East Conference All-Academic selection at Georgetown University in both 2022 and 2023. As a senior in 2024, he finished with an unbeaten record and a 1.21 goals against average.
Before joining the Hoyas, he had a distinguished youth career as he was named to six U.S. Youth National Team training camps. At club level while competing for Bethesda SC in Bethesda, Maryland, he held the best GAA/shutout ratio in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy Eastern Region in 2019. Ulrich signed an academy contract with USL Championship club Loudoun United in 2020. Holding dual American and German citizenship, he has also trained with several Bundesliga clubs, including 1. FC Koln, Schalke 04, and Union Berlin.
Luca Ulrich
Position: Goalkeeper
Age: 21 (March 17, 2003)
Height: 6-2
Weight: 190 lbs.
Hometown: Chevy Chase, Md.
Preferred Foot: Right
College: Georgetown University
Citizenship: USA
Transaction: The Town FC (MLS NEXT Pro) - The Town FC signs GK Luca Ulrich to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through 2025 with a club option for 2026.
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 3, 2025
- The Town FC Signs Goalkeeper Luca Ulrich to MLS NEXT Pro Contract - The Town FC
- Monarchs Sign Striker Ousman Touray - Real Monarchs
- Introducing The Town FC Academy - The Town FC
- Tacoma Defiance Defeats Spokane Velocity 2-1 in Second Round of 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Tacoma Defiance
- Chattanooga FC Sets Club's Fourth-Largest Attendance in Draw and Penalty Defeat by Red Wolves - Chattanooga FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent The Town FC Stories
- The Town FC Signs Goalkeeper Luca Ulrich to MLS NEXT Pro Contract
- Introducing The Town FC Academy
- Earthquakes and The Town FC Announce Roster for 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season
- The 2025 Schedule Is Here - Season Passes on Sale Now
- The Town FC Announces 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season