The Town FC Signs Goalkeeper Luca Ulrich to MLS NEXT Pro Contract

April 3, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro team, The Town FC, has signed goalkeeper Luca Ulrich to a contract through 2025 with a club option for 2026.

"The club is excited to add Luca Ulrich to our MLS NEXT Pro team," said Earthquakes technical director John Wolyniec. "He has really impressed us with his hard work and professionalism. His combination of calmness on the ball and shot-stopping ability will make him a valuable addition to the team."

Ulrich, 21, was a Big East Conference All-Academic selection at Georgetown University in both 2022 and 2023. As a senior in 2024, he finished with an unbeaten record and a 1.21 goals against average.

Before joining the Hoyas, he had a distinguished youth career as he was named to six U.S. Youth National Team training camps. At club level while competing for Bethesda SC in Bethesda, Maryland, he held the best GAA/shutout ratio in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy Eastern Region in 2019. Ulrich signed an academy contract with USL Championship club Loudoun United in 2020. Holding dual American and German citizenship, he has also trained with several Bundesliga clubs, including 1. FC Koln, Schalke 04, and Union Berlin.

Luca Ulrich

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 21 (March 17, 2003)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190 lbs.

Hometown: Chevy Chase, Md.

Preferred Foot: Right

College: Georgetown University

Citizenship: USA

Transaction: The Town FC (MLS NEXT Pro) - The Town FC signs GK Luca Ulrich to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through 2025 with a club option for 2026.

