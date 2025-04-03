Monarchs Sign Striker Ousman Touray

April 3, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Monarchs SLC announce the signing of free-agent forward, Ousman Touray. Despite spending preseason with the squad, Touray formally joins the team prior to this weekend's Monarchs home match against Ventura County FC, its inaugural MLS NEXT Pro match at Greater Zion Stadium in St. George, Utah.

The 22-year-old striker previously played for Herrera FC- on loan from CD Universidad Católica (Chile)- in the Panamanian league, notching 3 goals in 10 appearances for the club. Before joining Católica, Touray played for FC Cincinnati 2 in MLS NEXT Pro, making nine total appearances.

The Maryland native will look to quickly insert himself amongst the top attacking choices for Head Coach Mark Lowry, competing for a very talented Monarchs side. Touray joins offseason signees Prince Abban and Brazilian draft pick Lineker Rodrigues Dos Santos at the striker position, alongside Axel Kei. Four individuals have contributed to the five Monarchs goals scored in the brief 2025 campaign thus far. SLC had 16 goal scorers in its 37 goals during the 2024 campaign, scoring by committee.

Transaction: Real Monarchs sign free agent FW Ousman Touray to a MLS NEXT Pro contract.

Player Information

Name: Ousman Touray

Number: 56

Position: Striker

Height: 6'4"

Date of Birth: February 8, 2003

Age: 22

Birthplace: Columbia, Maryland, United States

Citizenship: United States, The Gambia

How Acquired: Free Agent

2025 Real Monarchs Roster

Real Salt Lake & RSL Academy Loanees Italicized

Goalkeepers (3): Trace Alphin, Max Kerkvliet (RSL), Will Mackay (Academy)

Defender (10): Loic Adjalala, Kevin Bonilla, Gio Calderon, Wes Charpie, Zack Farnsworth (RSL), Maximus Jennings, Ruben Mesalles, Luis Rivera (RSL), Tommy Silva (RSL), Gio Villa (RSL)

Midfielder (11): Izzy Amparo, Owen Anderson (RSL), Jesus Barea (RSL), Noel Caliskan (RSL), Griffin Dillon, Aiden Hezarkhani (RSL), Omar Marquez (RSL), Luca Moisa (RSL), Liam O'Gara, Antonio Riquelme, Jude Wellings (RSL)

Forwards (5): Prince Abban, Grayson Carter (Academy), Zavier Gozo (RSL), Axel Kei (RSL), Lineker Rodrigues, Ousman Touray

Real Monarchs SLC (1-0-1, 5 pts) currently sit in 5th position in the Western Conference of MLS NEXT Pro. The Monarchs will host Ventura County FC on Sunday, April 6 at Greater Zion Stadium in St. George, Utah. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. MDT, with stream available on MLSNEXTPro.com. Tickets are available here.

