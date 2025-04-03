Chattanooga FC Sets Club's Fourth-Largest Attendance in Draw and Penalty Defeat by Red Wolves

April 3, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release









Chattanooga FC battles the Chattanooga Red Wolves in front of a big crowd

(Chattanooga FC)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club showed once again that it is the city's club as 12,131 supporters, largely bathed in CFC blue, filled Finley Stadium on Wednesday evening as CFC dropped out of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup after a 1-1 draw after extra time and 5-4 defeat on penalties by the East Ridge-based Red Wolves.

The teams exchanged a pair of superbly-converted free-kicks early in the first half. CFC Academy product Omar Hernandez opened the scoring for Red Wolves in the seventh minute, but Chattanooga FC's Daniel Mangarov answered with one of his own slightly further out to bring the hosts level by the 19th minute.

Chattanooga thought it had the lead right before half-time but an apparent goal from a corner kick was called off.

The match was played on a knife's edge throughout the early spring evening at the base of Lookout Mountain, with several cards issued by referee Richionne Clark.

Ultimately the result was decided by a penalty shootout with Red Wolves prevailing 5-4.

"This night fulfills the mission and values of our club," said Chattanooga FC Chris Nugent in his post-match press conference. "We want to grow our community through soccer. We had 12,000 people out on a Wednesday night. It's a tough result to take, but there are bigger things than just 90 minutes on the field. Seeing the support of the club and how the players fought, it's huge. We know who we are and this was another opportunity to show that."

CFC will be back at Finley Stadium this Saturday evening at 7:00 p.m. to host Orlando City B as the club looks to continue its strong start in MLS NEXT Pro league action.

Box Score

Chattanooga FC - Red Wolves

Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tenn.

Final score:

CFC: 1

CRW: 1

CRW wins 5-4 on penalties after extra time

Scoring summary:

7': Omar Hernandez - CRW

19': Daniel Mangarov - CFC

Line-ups:

CFC starters: Eldin Jakupović, Logan Brown, Farid Sar-Sar (C), Nathan Koehler, Tate Robertson, Milo Garvanian, Nick Mendonca, Steeve Louis Jean, Callum Watson, Keegan Ancelin, Daniel Mangarov

Substitutes: Michael Barrueta, Ethan Dudley, Robert Screen, Minjae Kwak, Jesus Ibarra, Markus Naglestad, Peter Plougmand

Head Coach: Chris Nugent

CRW starters: Ricardo Jerez, Declan Watters, Jordan Ayimbila, Eric Kinzner, Tobi Jnohope, Ualefi, Pedro Hernandez, Omar Hernandez, Joshua Ramos, Matthew Bentley, Michael Knapp

Substitutes: Jason Smith, Kimball Jackson, Alhassan Alhassan, Jonathan Filipe, Omar Gomez, Owen Green, Zahir Vazquez

Head Coach: Scott Mackenzie

