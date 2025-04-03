Tacoma Defiance Defeats Spokane Velocity 2-1 in Second Round of 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

April 3, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance battle Spokane Velocity

TUKWILA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance defeated Spokane Velocity 2-1 on Wednesday night at Starfire Stadium in the Second Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Joonmo Kang opened the score for Defiance in the third minute of the match with Spokane's Luis Gil leveling the match late in regulation, sending the game to extra time. Sounders FC Academy midfielder Edson Carli bagged the game-winning strike in the 100th minute, putting Tacoma through into the Third Round of the competition. Defiance's opponent for the Third Round will be determined via a draw taking place tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Tacoma now returns to MLS NEXT Pro play with a home match against Whitecaps FC 2 on Sunday, April 6 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

MATCH SUMMARY

Tacoma Defiance 2 - Spokane Velocity 1

Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Venue: Starfire Stadium

Referee: Christopher Calderson

Assistants: Aidan Atkins, Kody Chanthavong

Fourth official: Julian Tafolla

Weather: 51 degrees and party sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

TAC - Joonmo Kang (Osaze De Rosario) 3'

SPO - Luis Gil (Nil Vinyals) 79'

TAC - Edson Carli 100'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SPO - Mark Hernandez Pineda (caution) 17'

TAC - Stuart Hawkins (caution) 30'

SPO - Bryce Meredith (caution) 40'

SPO - Camron Miller (caution) 61'

LINEUPS & STATS

Tacoma Defiance - Jacob Castro; Cody Baker (Leo Burney 91'), Kaito Yamada, Stuart Hawkins, Travian Sousa; Snyder Brunell - captain (Danny Robles 91'), Peter Kingston, Joonmo Kang (Jackson Khoury 62'), Yu Tsukanome (Charlie Gaffney 91'), Sebastian Gomez (Birame Diaw 116'); Osaze De Rosario (Edson Carli HT)

Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren

Spokane Velocity - Ryan Bilichuk; Ismalia Jome - captain, Marcelo Lage (David Garcia 116'), Javier Martin Gil, Camron Miller; Masango Akale (Derek Waldeck 77'), Jack Denton (Luis Gil 63'), Mark Hernandez Pineda (Shavon John-Brown 77'), Bryce Meredith (Collin Fernandez 63'), Nil Vinyals (Andre Lewis 88'); Anuar Pelaez

Substitutes not used: Carlos Merancio

