Introducing The Town FC Academy

April 3, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

THE TOWN, CA - The Town FC proudly announces the launch of The Town FC Academy, an innovative community collaboration designed to expand access to elite soccer opportunities for aspiring athletes, reaffirming the organization's dedication to fostering player development, enhancing coaching education, and uniting the local soccer community. This new academy brings a bold vision to life by creating an inclusive ecosystem where local clubs across the Bay Area can unite to provide young athletes and coaches with unparalleled opportunities for growth and success.

Diablo Valley FC (DVFC) is the first local club to partner with The Town FC under this trailblazing model. Effective from the upcoming 25/26 season, DVFC's current MLS NEXT teams will merge under The Town FC Academy brand, laying the foundation for a movement that prioritizes collective growth and shared success.

This partnership signals a shared vision of creating clear pathways for players to reach the highest levels of the game while ensuring inclusivity and collaboration across all soccer environments- including for clubs without direct access to programs at this competitive level.

"The launch of The Town FC Academy represents a bold step forward for our soccer community," said Benno Nagel, CEO of The Town FC. "This is more than just an academy- it's about reimagining how talent and opportunity grow together. We're committed to providing players, coaches, and clubs with the resources and pathways they need to reach their full potential. Together, we'll help elevate the youth soccer experience in the East Bay to new heights."

Jon Scoles, Executive Director of Diablo Valley FC, will join The Town FC Academy as the General Manager. His leadership will ensure the academy remains committed to fostering equitable access to elite soccer opportunities for players and coaches alike. Said Jon, "The mission behind The Town FC Academy embodies everything we strive for as a soccer community. By partnering with TTFC, we're creating a bridge to success- not just for athletes but for coaches eager to refine their craft within an elite soccer environment. This collaboration will provide a thriving, united soccer ecosystem that benefits everyone involved."

The Town FC Academy will engage in forward-thinking strategic planning, focusing on priority areas such as developing top-tier coaching staff, creating competitive player rosters across all MLS NEXT age groups, and equipping young athletes with comprehensive training methodologies. Additionally, the Academy seeks to invest in coaching education and establish soccer-specific facilities in the region to support long-term player and coach development.

This partnership, and those that will follow, constitutes a call to action for soccer clubs and organizations across the Bay Area. The Town FC Academy's model is based on collaboration, ensuring that no player or coach is left unsupported in their pursuit of success. By working together, TTFC and its partners aim to elevate soccer and provide opportunities to every corner of the community.

The Town FC Academy positions itself as an ideal destination for elite-level soccer development, inclusivity, and community collaboration. Both clubs invite players, parents, and coaches to learn more about this groundbreaking initiative and to get involved in shaping the future of soccer in the Bay Area. Supporters of The Town FC, and this newly launched TTFC Academy, can expect announcements on program staff in the coming days.

Fans can secure tickets to The Town FC's first home game of the 2025 season coming up at Saint Mary's Stadium coming up on Sunday, April 27th, vs. LAFC2 at 5 p.m. Interested players and fans can stay informed by following The Town FC on social media @TheTown_FC and @ttfc.academy.

