The 2025 Schedule Is Here - Season Passes on Sale Now

January 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

The Town FC News Release







The wait is over, Town family! The 2025 schedule is officially here, and we're gearing up for another unforgettable season of soccer, community, and passion. This year, we're raising the bar, and we want you with us every step of the way.

Season passes are on sale now for just $100, and we're including free parking exclusively for season pass holders. That's right- your ticket to every home match comes with perks that make your game day experience even better.

Season Pass Benefits:

Entry into all 14 Town FC Home Games

Free parking for season ticket holders

Kids always free (8 years old or younger)

15% off all merchandise

Priority to purchase seats for home playoffs

Early entry on game days (30 minutes before the general public)

Exclusive Member gift (available on game day)

Access to exclusive events

Priority access to merch drops before the general public

15% discount on additional ticket purchases

Don't wait- secure your seat, rep The Town, and get ready to make even more memories this season.

