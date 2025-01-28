Chattanooga FC Opens 2025 Applications to Perform National Anthem at Finley Stadium

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club is inviting talented vocalists, recording artists, and musicians to apply to sing the national anthem before the club's home matches this 2025 season.

Performers will get the unique opportunity to sing the "Star Spangled Banner" in front of a few thousand people at Finley Stadium, one of the central gathering spots in all of Chattanooga.

All soloists, groups, and instrumentalists are invited to apply for this unique opportunity to perform on the field by completing an application here. Strong consideration is given to experience and quality of the demo. Performance opportunities are limited, and scheduling will be based on availability.

The club is delighted to offer this opportunity for vocalists to not only partake in a historic moment of unity and patriotism but also to showcase their talents and gain valuable exposure in front of the community.

