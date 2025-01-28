FC Cincinnati 2 to Compete in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

January 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 have been announced as one of 10 MLS NEXT Pro franchises competing in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. After having no club participation in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup last season due to MLS club qualification guidelines, FC Cincinnati will enter the club's MLS NEXT Pro franchise, FC Cincinnati 2, into the Open Cup. This continues the Orange and Blue's storied participation in the nation's oldest cup competition.

The full announcement of MLS' club qualification criteria and how FC Cincinnati will participate in each competition, can be found here.

FC Cincinnati participation in North American Cup Competitions by year:

Concacaf Champions Cup - 2024, 2025 - Best Finish: Round of 16 (2024)

Leagues Cup - 2023, 2024, 2025 - Best Finish: Round of 16 (2024)

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup^ - 2016-2019, 2022, 2023, 2025 * - Best Finish: Semifinal (2017, 2023)

Will be contested by FC Cincinnati 2

*^ U.S. Open Cup canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

