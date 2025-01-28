Crown Legacy FC Signs Defender Yves Tcheuyap

January 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Crown Legacy FC today announced the signing of Canadian defender Yves Tcheuyap to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the 2025 season, with an option for 2026. Tcheuyap most recently featured with the NC State Wolfpack and the East Tennessee Buccaneers.

"Yves joins the Club with a lot of experience from the collegiate level," said Assistant General Manager Bobby Belair. "During his time with NC State and East Tennessee, Yves has shown he is a versatile fullback who will be able to strengthen our backline this season. We look forward to his progression in our system and MLS NEXT Pro."

Tcheuyap, 21, transferred to NC State University for his senior season where he appeared in 20 matches, making 19 starts, totaling 1,711 minutes. The fullback added four assists on the year, including an assist on the lone goal against Virginia in the opening round of the ACC Tournament. Prior to his time with the Wolfpack, Tcheuyap played three seasons at East Tennessee State University, where he featured in 42 total matches, tallying a goal and an assist. He made his collegiate debut with the Buccaneers against Marshall on Sept. 7, 2021.

Name: Yves Tcheuyap

Transaction: Crown Legacy FC signs defender Yves Tcheuyap to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through 2025, with an option for 2026.

Position: Defender

Height: 5'9"

Birthdate: 10/3/2003 (21)

Hometown: Oakville, Ontario, Canada

Previous Club: NC State University

