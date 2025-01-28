Chattanooga Football Club to Participate in 2025 U.S. Open Cup

January 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - A club tradition continues.

For the tenth year in club history, Chattanooga Football Club will participate and compete in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, the country's longest running national soccer competition.

Chattanooga will be one of 10 MLS NEXT Pro teams competing in the 2025 Open Cup, along with 16 MLS first teams, which is an increase from the eight that participated in the 2024 edition.

The 16 competing MLS teams will enter the 2025 U.S. Open Cup in the Round of 32, with eight of those teams hosting their opening matches.

The 10 MLS NEXT Pro teams will enter the tournament in the First Round.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Participating Teams East

1. Carolina Core FC (Independent)

2. Chattanooga FC (Independent)

3. FC Cincinnati 2 (FC Cincinnati)

4. Columbus Crew 2 (Columbus Crew)

5. Inter Miami CF II (Inter Miami CF)

West

1. LAFC2 (Los Angeles Football Club)

2. Real Monarchs (Real Salt Lake)

3. Sporting KC II (Sporting Kansas City)

4. Tacoma Defiance (Seattle Sounders FC)

5. Ventura County FC (LA Galaxy)

Chattanooga FC's overall U.S. Open Cup record is 5W-7L-5D (3 advancing, 2 failing to advance).

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from January 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.