Colorado Rapids Call up Sydney Wathuta on Short-Term Agreement for Leagues Cup Matches against Santos Laguna and Club Tijuana

July 31, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club has called up forward Sydney Wathuta from the club's MLS NEXT Pro side on a Short-Term Agreement. Wathuta will be available for selection for the Rapids' Leagues Cup matches against Santos Laguna on Thursday, July 31, and Club Tijuana on Sunday, August 3.

Wathuta, 21, joined the Rapids organization after his rights were acquired by Colorado in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft, where he was selected 16th overall from the University of Vermont. The forward then signed his first professional contract with Colorado Rapids 2 on January 16 and has since gone on to be a regular starter with the team across the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. So far this season, Wathuta has recorded five goals and two assists in 12 appearances to lead the second team in goal contributions.

Wathuta excelled during his collegiate career and was a part of a Catamount team that won the NCAA D1 National Championship during the 2024 season after their 2-1 victory over Marshall University on December 16. Over his two seasons with Vermont, he made 39 appearances with 34 starts, having logged 2,883 total minutes. Wathuta recorded three goals and fifteen assists, with his most successful season coming this past year in 2024. The forward netted three goals and supplied 14 assists, which set a new Vermont single-season record and ranked second in NCAA Division 1.

The call up will mark Wathuta's first of four available Short-Term Agreements for the 2025 MLS season. Per the 2025 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, aged 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

TRANSACTION: The Colorado Rapids have called up forward Sydney Wathuta from the club's MLS NEXT Pro side on a Short-Term Agreement for the team's matches against Santos Laguna and Club Tijuana.

Sydney Wathuta

Position: Forward

Pronunciation: SID-nee WAH-too-tah

Height: 6-2

Weight: 180

Birthdate: June 11, 2004

Birthplace: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Nationality: Canadian







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.