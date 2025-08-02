Colorado Rapids 2 Defeat North Texas in 1-4 Result at Choctaw Stadium

August 2, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Choctaw Stadium, Arlington, TX

The Big Picture

Colorado Rapids 2 (10-6-4, 35 pts.) defeated North Texas SC (8-8-3, 29 pts.) in a 1-4 result at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday night. Mamadou Billo Diop recorded a brace on the night to maintain his standing as the leading goal scorer for Rapids 2.

The first half got off to a slow start with both teams taking the first 20 minutes to find their flow. However, it was Colorado who was able to get on the board first after challenging North Texas' defense in the box.

Forward Antony García carried the ball into the box before being fouled to earn a penalty kick for Colorado. García stood over the ball himself and placed a strike with pace into the lower left corner for the game opener in the 26th minute.

Just two minutes later, Diop found his first of the evening on a perfectly placed through ball from defender Steve Flores. Diop on an island of his own, took one touch into the box before releasing a shot to the upper right corner.

Colorado would head into the break with a three-goal advantage after earning a corner kick in the 34th minute. Midfielder Malik Pinto serviced the ball into traffic, catching the shoulder of North Texas' Aaron Essel for an own goal.

The 45 minutes that followed would be filled with just as much action as North Texas continued to fight back against a strong Rapids 2 attack.

The first pull back goal for the home side came in the 50th minute off of the foot of league-leading goal scorer Sam Sarver. Although North Texas ramped up their offensive energy in the second half, goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo did well to keep them at bay, making three saves on the night.

Rapids 2 would not take lightly to the pull back goal, continuing to apply pressure to the opposition's back line. The pair of Flores and Diop would come knocking on the door yet again in the 66th minute to find the team's fourth of the evening.

Flores carried the ball on the right side of the box and sought out an unmarked Diop directly in front of goal. The defender would float a ball in to the feet of Diop who tapped it in for his second of the night.

Diop would elevate his season total to eight goals and nine goal contributions to lead the team in both categories.

The remaining 20 minutes of the match would see both sides trade chances with neither finding the back of the net.

Before the final whistle blew, García would be issued a red card, making him ineligible for the team's upcoming match against St. Louis CITY2.

The win marked the team's fourth straight unbeaten match and pulled them one step closer to the second-place Ventura County.

Rapids 2 will be at Energizer Park for their next match against St. Louis CITY2 on Sunday, Aug 10. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. MT with coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Scoring Summary:

COL - Antony García 26'

COL - Mamadou Billo Diop (Steve Flores) 28'

COL - Aaron Essel (OG) 34'

NTX - Sam Sarver (Joshua Torquato) 50'

COL - Mamadou Billo Diop (Steve Flores) 66'

Notables:

F Antony García scored his second goal of the season off of a penalty kick in the 26th minute.

García now stands at seven goal contributions (two goals, five assists) in 2025.

F Mamadou Billo Diop recorded his seventh and eighth goals of the season, bringing his total goal contributions to nine (eight goals, one assist) to lead the team.

Diop also recorded a brace in the team's last match against Tacoma Defiance.

D Steve Flores contributed his first and second assists of the season on Diop's 28th and 66th minute goals.







