Inter Miami CF II Gears up for Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Debut on Wednesday

March 17, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II is set to host UPSL side Miami United FC for the First Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, March 19 at 7 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium for the team's historic debut in the nation's oldest soccer competition.

The 2025 edition of the U.S. Open Cup marks a significant milestone for Inter Miami CF II, as it joins the nation's oldest soccer tournament, a competition that dates back to 1913 and provides lower-division teams the opportunity to battle their way to face Major League Soccer opposition in later rounds. The annual tournament is open to professional and amateur clubs from across the U.S., offering a rare and exciting platform where lower-division teams can challenge top-tier opponents. The 110th edition of the U.S. Open Cup introduces a new format, increasing the number of MLS first teams from 8 to 16 and integrating 10 MLS NEXT Pro teams.

Tickets

Fans interested in securing tickets to watch Inter Miami CF II in action in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup can sign up to receive additional information.

Where to Watch

The opening two rounds of the U.S. Open Cup will be available for fans to stream at U.S. Soccer's YouTube home.

Scouting Report

This occasion marks Inter Miami II's first ever meeting against Miami United FC.

Miami United FC sealed their place in the U.S. Open Cup as 2024 Florida South Division winners winning both the Spring and Fall sessions of the UPSL competition.

What's Next?

The winners of the fixture will then be paired to comprise the Second Round's 16 fixtures, to be contested from April 1-2.

