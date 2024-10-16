Chattanooga FC's Ouamri Selected to MLS NEXT Pro Best XI

October 16, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club announced today that forward Mehdi Ouamri has been selected to the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI.

The France-born, 25-year-old forward had a standout season with CFC in the club's inaugural year competing in MLS NEXT Pro, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists in 27 matches played, and has been recognized as one of the top three forwards in the league.

Ouamri scored in the first MLS NEXT Pro match that he started in on March 23, 2024 at home against FC Cincinnati 2.

He produced two spectacular winning goals in the season, a lofted finish from an impossible angle at Inter Miami CF II on May 10th and a bicycle kick at home to New England Revolution II on June 1st.

The full 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI is listed below:

Goalkeeper (1):

Michael Collodi - North Texas SC

Honorable Mention: Brady Scott - Ventura County FC

Defenders (3):**Nico Gordon* - North Texas SCMichael Wentzel - St Louis CITY2

Francis Westfield - Philadelphia Union II

*Honorable Mention: Brian Schaefer - FC Cincinnati 2

Midfielders (4):

Diego Gonzalez - Houston Dynamo 2

Aron John - Crown Legacy FC

CJ Olney - Philadelphia Union II

David Poreba - Chicago Fire FC II

Honorable Mention: Facundo Canete - Carolina Core FC

Forwards (3):

Taylor Calheira - New York City FC II

Mykhi Joyner - St Louis CITY2

Mehdi Ouamri - Chattanooga FC

Honorable Mention: Yutaro Tsukada - Orlando City B

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.