Chicago Fire FC II Midfielder David Poreba Named to 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI

October 16, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC II and MLS NEXT Pro today announced that midfielder David Poreba was named to the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI. Voted by coaches, and sporting staff representatives from each MLS NEXT Pro side, Poreba was voted into the third edition of the League's Best XI honors.

Poreba, 21, earns Best XI honors following his 18-goal campaign that saw him claim the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot. With 18 goals, Poreba became Chicago Fire FC II's all-time leading scorer and the first player to win a yearly MLS NEXT Pro award. Additionally, Poreba becomes the first Chicago Fire FC II player to be named to the Best XI since the team's inception in 2022.

A native of Lake Zurich, Ill., Poreba joined the Club in January on loan from Polish club Stal Mielic. Prior to his return to the U.S., Poreba was a member of Crown Legacy for the majority of 2023, during which he started 27 of the 29 matches in which he played. Poreba tripled his single-season career-high six goals from the prior season in his first full season with Chicago Fire FC II.

At the amateur level, Poreba began his playing career with the Chicago Fire Academy. Shortly after, Poreba became a member of the Chicago FC United Academy. Following his time in the United States, Poreba joined Polish side Stal Mielec as a member of their reserve team. He made two appearances for their first team, before joining Crown Legacy FC in December of 2022.

Chicago Fire FC II will host Orlando City B in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. The opening contest of the postseason is set to take place on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. The match will be broadcast globally on MLSNEXTPro.com.

MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 16, 2024

