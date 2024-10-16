Chattanooga FC and Clean Cult Team up to Help Communities Affected by Hurricanes in Region

October 16, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club and official partner Clean Cult have teamed together to help communities affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton in the Southeast region.

Western North Carolina's distribution zones were out of laundry detergent, so Clean Cult identified the need and worked with Chattanooga FC to send 7,000 sample packs (pictured above) to three MLS NEXT Pro clubs-Crown Legacy FC, Carolina Core FC and Inter Miami CF II-who will then distribute the packs to communities that need them most.

For context, 7,000 sample packs from Clean Cult covers 35,000 loads of laundry.

Chattanooga FC has also sent 750 sample packs (3,750 loads of laundry) to support Asheville and the Western North Carolina region.

Clean Cult's laundry detergent sheets are easy to transport, packaged in recyclable materials, not adding to the trash and plastic waste of the communities. The laundry detergent sheet lays flat in the washing machine and easily transforms into a high-power laundry detergent when placed in water. Clean Cult's laundry detergent sheets are powerful in hot and cold water and are cruelty-free and will not cause any ecological harm to the environment as the community begins to rebuild and heal.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.