Philadelphia Union II Announce Schedule Change
March 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that their away match against FC Cincinnati 2, originally scheduled for Sunday, June 1 (6:00 p.m. ET), will now be played on Tuesday, June 3 (7:00 p.m. ET). The game will now be streamed live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.
For more information, please visit https://www.philadelphiaunion.com/unionii/.
Check out the Philadelphia Union II Statistics
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 18, 2025
- Philadelphia Union II Announce Schedule Change - Philadelphia Union II
- Colorado Rapids 2 Sign Goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo - Colorado Rapids 2
- FC Cincinnati 2 Announce Date, Time Changes for Future Home Matches - FC Cincinnati 2
- Huntsville City Football Club Announces New Matchday Features at Wicks Family Field - Huntsville City Football Club
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union II Stories
- Philadelphia Union II Announce Schedule Change
- Union II earn extra point after shootout win
- Philadelphia Union II Sign Defender Rafael Uzcátegui
- New England Revolution II Earns Shooutout Point over Philadelphia Union II in Defensive Battle
- Philadelphia Union II Sign Defender Ramzi Qawasmy