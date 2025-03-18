Philadelphia Union II Announce Schedule Change

March 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that their away match against FC Cincinnati 2, originally scheduled for Sunday, June 1 (6:00 p.m. ET), will now be played on Tuesday, June 3 (7:00 p.m. ET). The game will now be streamed live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

