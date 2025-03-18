Match Preview: Chattanooga FC vs. Corpus Christi FC

March 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release









Chattanooga FC take the field

(Chattanooga FC) Chattanooga FC take the field(Chattanooga FC)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC is ready to embark on its tenth U.S. Open Cup campaign in club history as the 110th edition of the country's longest running national soccer competition gets under way.

CFC and Corpus Christi FC will meet for the first time on Wednesday evening as the First Round takes place across the country with 32 games being played exclusively between amateur teams from the Open Division and professional sides.

Chattanooga will be one of 10 MLS NEXT Pro teams competing in the 2025 Open Cup, along with 16 MLS first teams, which is an increase from the eight that participated in the 2024 edition. The 16 competing MLS teams will enter the 2025 U.S. Open Cup in the Round of 32, with eight of those teams hosting their opening matches.

Chattanooga FC will look to continue its strong start to 2025, which has included an unbeaten preseason and two victories to start the regular season in MLS NEXT Pro.

Coach's Corner

Head Coach Chris Nugent previewed the matchup with Corpus Christi and detailed what he's expecting on Wednesday evening.

"A lot of our players have been in the position of the Corpus Christi players when they were amateurs or college players playing against professional teams," said Nugent. "We know Corpus Christi will be full of high-level players. They're got a competitive team and they did well in USL League Two last year. That reflects the quality of American soccer now-there's good players at every level. We're approaching this game seriously. We know that if we aren't switched on and treating it with the highest respect, it's going to be a difficult game.

"We know Corpus Christi are going to try and play. They will be confident as they have good players and a good system. I don't see them sitting in and bunkering the whole game."

Know the Opponent

Corpus Christi is an ambitious club that will be joining the professional game in the near future with entry into USL League One set to take place in the spring of 2026.

The Sharks are coached by 28-year-old Manuel Iwabuchi and made a run all the way to their conference final last season, falling narrowly 1-0 to Asheville City in the decider, and finished top of the Lone Star Division.

Of the 128 teams in USL League Two in 2025, the Sharks scored the most regular season goals (45).

Wednesday night represents a historic moment for Corpus Christi as it will be the first time the club faces a professional team in a competitive match.

Match info

Venue: Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tennessee

Kick-off: 6:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 19

Broadcast: U.S. Soccer YouTube | Talent: Tyler Terens and Kacey White Radio: CFC on Mixlr | Talent: Gabriel Schray

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.