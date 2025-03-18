FC Cincinnati 2 Announce Date, Time Changes for Future Home Matches
March 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
FC Cincinnati 2 News Release
FC Cincinnati 2 today announced date and time changes for three upcoming regular season MLS NEXT Pro matches to be held at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium.
FCC 2's match against Chicago Fire FC II on March 30, originally scheduled for a 6 p.m., will now kick off at 4 p.m. ET. The club's April 27 match against Atlanta United 2, scheduled for 6 p.m., will kick off at 2 p.m. ET.
The Orange and Blue's June 1 match against Philadelphia Union II has been rescheduled to Tuesday, June 3, with a kickoff time at 7 p.m. ET. An update match schedule is listed below.
Chicago Fire FC II - March 30, 2025, 4 p.m. ET - MLS Season Pass
Atlanta United 2 - April 27, 2025, 2 p.m. ET - MLSNEXTPro.com
Philadelphia Union II - June 3, 2025, 7 p.m. ET - MLS Season Pass
