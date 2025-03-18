Huntsville City Football Club Announces New Matchday Features at Wicks Family Field

March 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today the new matchday features that fans will experience at all home games at Wicks Family Field starting this season.

A half hour before kickoff, fans can join supporters of the Boys in Blue with a supporter march, starting on the concourse of section 213 and wrapping around the entire stadium before ending at the new Villains Lair, where the club's supporters and drum line will cheer on the Boys in Blue right next to the pitch. Additionally, fans can get onto the field and become warmup watchers, seeing up close the two teams get ready for the evening's match.

Once warmups finish, fans can get into the match spirit with a pre-game entertainment show led by Marshall the Cosmic GOAT. Marshall will get fans excited with "rally time" as he launches rally towels into the Wicks Family Field stands for attendees to try to grab and take home with them. Also, fans can look at the stadium's video board and receive a possible special recognition with a Supernova Shoutout.

Once halftime rolls around, fans can make their way to the Yellowhammer Brewing Craft Beer Garden to enjoy the Beer Garden Halftime Performance, where each week a musician will perform songs for fans to enjoy. On the field, a few lucky fans will get to participate in a halftime game, including the return of Ring of Fire, penalties on Marshall, relay races, and more. Halftime will conclude with professional soccer's only cigar box guitar riff, where artists like Microwave Dave among others will play a cigar box guitar to energize the crowd ahead of the second half of play.

Once the final whistle has blown, fans will still get to experience the fun of Wicks Family Field with post-match activities like on-field stargazing, pictures on the pitch, fireworks, and the return of Parties on the Pitch, the first of which will take place after the home opening match on Friday, March 28.

Young fans can also get into the action more on matchday by joining Marshall's Cosmic Kids Club presented by DICK's Sporting Goods. More information on that, including how to sign up, can be found here.

Fans can purchase a warmup watcher pass or a Supernova Shoutout here. 2025 season tickets and single-match tickets, including for the home opener on Friday, March 28 vs. Philadelphia Union II, are available.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.