Real Monarchs Kick off U.S. Open Cup at 7:30 p.m. Hosting El Farolito

March 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Monarchs return to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Wednesday at Zions Bank Stadium against El Farolito SC, the Bay Area-based National Professional Soccer League side, with a 7:30p MT kickoff in Herriman. Tickets are available at the door for $5.00 each.

For the first time since its maiden USOC appearance a decade ago, the Monarchs now fly the MLS NEXT Pro flag for the Claret-and-Cobalt in the 111-year-old competition. Back in 2015, the team's inaugural season, the Monarchs entered the prestigious tourney in the second round, traveling on the road to defeat the Long Island Rough Riders, 1-0, before falling to then-fellow USL rival Colorado Springs, 1-0 away, due to a fifth-minute goal by the Switchbacks.

This year's Monarchs hunt for the Cup begins in the tourney's opening round, hosting the 1993 U.S. Open Cup champions, El Farolito SC of the NPSL. Wednesday marks the first recorded matchup between the two sides, with the amateur side looking to upset an MLS NEXT Pro opponent for the second consecutive year. Last year, El Farolito defeated Portland Timbers 2, by a 2-1 scoreline at Providence Park during the Open Cup's first-round en route to a second-round elimination.

The Monarchs arrive at the midweek Cup fixture fresh off a scintillating start to its league season, winning 3-2 away at Portland Saturday night. Real Salt Lake's newest trio of homegrown signings - Aiden Hezarkhani, Owen Anderson, and Omar Marquez - showed out for the Monarchs in its 2025 MLS NEXT Pro opener, combining for all six goal contributions. The rainy night on the turf in the Rose City did not hold Hezarkhani back, recognized as this week's MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Matchday following his Man of the Match honors for his two goal one assist performance.

Saturday night's match against Portland featured four Monarchs making their professional debuts. Goalkeeper Max Kerkvliet and defender Maximus Jennings started and logged a full 90' shift, while Ruben Mesalles and Antio Riquelme each came off the bench to secure the full three points for the Monarchs.

Notably, Hezarkhani will miss Wednesday's home match, opting to represent the Stars-and-Stripes' U18 squad in two matches during the FIFA international window, one against Morocco (Sat., March 22) and against Norway (Tuesday, March 25) during a training camp in Marbella, Spain from March 17-25. RSL FW Zavier Gozo will also be on international duty with the USYNT this week, appearing for the U20 squad in L'Albir, Spain, a training camp from March 17-25 comprised with matches against Mexico (Sat., Mar. 22) and Japan (Mon., March 24).

REAL MONARCHS LAMAR HUNT U.S. OPEN CUP ROSTER

Goalkeepers (3): Max Kerkvliet (RSL), Bennet Ewing (Academy), Trace Alphin

Defenders (8): Kobi Henry (RSL), Zack Farnsworth (RSL), Tommy SIlva (RSL), Maximus Jennings, Gio Calderon, Wes Charpie, Loic Adjalala, Ruben Mesalles

Midfielders (8): Owen Anderson (RSL), Luca Moisa (RSL), Aiden Hezarkhani (RSL), Omar Marquez (RSL), Liam O'Gara, Griffin Dillon, Antonio Riquelme, Noel Caliskan (RSL)

Forwards (5): Axel Kei (RSL), Jesus Barea (RSL), Zavier Gozo (RSL), Grayson Carter (Academy), Chase Duke (Academy)

The Real Monarchs' first-round Open Cup roster is once again bolstered with Real Salt Lake signees and RSL Academy players making up 15 of the 24 eligible players, headlined by defender Kobi Henry, who has four appearances with the Claret-and-Cobalt this season, including two in CONCACAF Champions Cup play. Prior to appearing for RSL this season, Henry's last appearance in the States came with Orange County SC and its two-game 2022 U.S Open Cup run to the third round, where it fell to LAFC, 5-2.

Gates open Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT. Tickets will be available at the gate of Zions Bank Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.