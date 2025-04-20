Short-Handed RSL Falls 0-1 After Controversial Luna Ejection

April 20, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

SANDY, UT - Real Salt Lake (3-6-0, 9 points, 11th West / 20th Shield MLS) was unable to recover after allowing a goal on a first-half blunder and losing primary playmaker Diego Luna to a controversial 60th-minute ejection.

RSL has now dropped back-to-back games for the third time this season, but only the 13th occasion in HC Pablo Mastroeni's 150 games across all competitions since August, 2021. Mastroeni remains one win shy of his 100th career coaching victory at the helm of RSL/Colorado, and will look to attain that benchmark next Saturday at San Diego.

After a defensive breakdown led to a Toronto goal in the 9th minute, Real Salt Lake pushed to even the score with its first shot coming from midfielder Diogo Gonçalves just six minutes later. For the remainder of the first half RSL applied pressure, finishing out the first 45 with eight total shots and keeping the scoreline at 0-1 going into the locker room.

Just eleven minutes into the second half, midfielder Diego Luna was ejected after receiving a red card for what VAR considered to be violent conduct, leaving Real Salt Lake a man down for the remainder of the match. Mastroeni elected to bring attacker Ari Piol into the game in hope of creating more offensive opportunities. Attacker Zavier Gozo and defender Sam Junqua entered the match in the 75th minute, immediately applying pressure to the full-strength Toronto side.

Although unable to even the score, the Claret-and-Cobalt demonstrated its typical grit and resilience, keeping its opponent scoreless in the second half and obtaining an impressive hold on possession while a man down.

Next week, RSL hits the road to take on San Diego FC to start a three-game road trip. Kickoff is slated for 8:30 PM MT. You can watch the match with the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

RSL 0 : 1 TOR

GOALSCORING SUMMARY

TOR Theo Corbeanu (Unassisted) 9' : Theo Corbeanu capitalizes on a defensive turnover taking possession of the ball and taking a right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

NOTES FROM RSL 0 : 1 TOR

Toronto's win this evening was its first of the 2025 season, along with its first over RSL since 201v8

The 1-0 win over RSL was also Toronto's first in Utah soil since 2007, when the then-expansion side won at Rice-Eccles Stadium

Tonight was a homecoming of sorts for Toronto boss Robin Fraser, a former RSL assistant coach and member of Jason Kreis' 2009 MLS Cup Championship staff

RSL boss Pablo Mastroeni made one change to the starting XI from last Saturday's 2-1 loss in Nashville, opting for rookie striker Jesus Barea, who made his first-ever professional start after coming off of the bench in each of the last three RSL matches

Goalkeeper Rafael Cabral remains the lone player to start each of RSL's 11 games across multiple competitions this year.

Joining him is homegrown defender Justen Glad, who is the lone field player to appear in every minute of the Cobalt and Blue's nine MLS matches in 2025.

RSL now plays six of its next eight contests away from home, including a three-game road run at San Diego, Vancouver and Dallas from now through May 14, when Portland comes to America First Field.

LINEUPS

Real Salt Lake (4-2-3-1): Rafael Carbal; Bode Hidalgo (Zavier Gozo, 75'), Justen Glad, Brayan Vera, Alex Katranis; Emeka Eneli ©, Braian Ojeda (Sam Junqua, 75'); Dominik Marczuk (Ari Piol, 66'), Diego Luna, Diogo Gonçalves; Jesus Barea (Tyler Wolff, 90'+1')

Subs not used: Mason Stajduhar, Philip Quinton, Nelson Palacio, Noel Caliskan, Lachlan Brook

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni

Toronto FC (3-5-2): Sean Johnson; Kevin Long, Sigurd Rosted, Raoui Petretta; Kosi Thompson, Deybi Flores (Alonso Coello, 87'), Jonathan Osorio © (Matty Longstaff, 87'), Theo Corbeanu (Tyrese Spicer, 58'), Lorenzo Insigne (Maxime Dominguez, 58'); Fredrico Bernardeschi, Derrick Etienne Jr. (Ola Brynhildsen, 72')

Subs not used: Luka Gavran, Kobe Franklin, Markus Cimermancic, Lazar Stefanovic

Head Coach: Robin Fraser

Stats Summary: RSL / TOR

Shots: 23 / 2

Shots on Goal: 6 / 1

Saves: 0 / 6

Corner Kicks: 8 / 1

Fouls: 16 / 14

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

TOR: Deiby Flores (Yellow Card - 12')

TOR: Federico Bernardeschi (Yellow Card - 36')

RSL: Diego Luna (Red Card - 61')

TOR: Raoul Petretta (Yellow Card - 63')

RSL: Emeka Eneli (Yellow Card - 67')

TOR: Sean Johnson (Yellow Card - 74')

TOR: Kosi Thompson (Yellow Card - 84')

RSL: Justen Glad (Yellow Card - 90'+5')

