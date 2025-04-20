Chicago Fire FC II Drops Road Match at Huntsville City FC

April 20, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, Ala. - Chicago Fire FC II (2-3-0-0, 6 points) suffered a 5-0 loss to Huntsville City FC (2-1-2-2, 10 points) Sunday night at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium in Huntsville, Alabama.

After withstanding an early push from Chicago, the home side began to push up the field. In the 19th minute, one such foray led to a late tackle in the box that gave Huntsville a penalty kick. Midfielder Ethan O'Brien shot to his left, and the effort slipped just under the glove of a diving Patrick Los for the 1-0 Huntsville lead.

Three minutes later, a red card shown to Peter Soudan gave Huntsville a one-man advantage. The hosts exploited the extra personnel, adding a second goal in the 38th minute off a corner kick header from Kevin Carmichael. Gunnar Studenhofft and Carmichael notched two more in first half stoppage time, giving the home side a 4-0 lead at halftime that it extended to 5-0 before the final whistle.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II wraps up a four-game road trip with a rematch against Toronto FC II on Friday, April 25 at York Lions Stadium in North York, Ontario. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and the match will be available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Box Score:

Huntsville City FC 5:0 Chicago Fire FC II

Goals:

HNT - O'Brien (1) (Penalty) (WATCH) 20'

HNT - Carmichael (1) (Acosta 1) (WATCH) 38'

HNT - Studenhofft (2) (Carleton 2) (WATCH) 45+2'

HNT - Carmichael (2) (Barrett 1) (WATCH) 45+5'

HNT - Sipić (1) (Henry-Scott 1) (WATCH) 90+2'

Discipline:

CHI - Soudan (Red Card Ejection) 23'

CHI - Oyegunle (Yellow Card) 46'

CHI - Montiel (Yellow Card) 55'

HNT - Studenhofft (Yellow Card) 56'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Los, D Soudan, D Diouf, D Oyegunle (Norkett, 78'), D Calle (Kapciak, 90+1'), M Konincks (capt.), M Williams, M Cassano (Fleming, 62'), F Boltz (Montiel, 46'), F Shokalook, F Borso (Richards, 62')

Substitutes not used: None

Huntsville City FC: GK Delic, D Bowen (capt.), D Carmichael, D Barrett, D Knight, M Acosta (Casas, 59'), M Mayaka (Veliz, 59'), M Gill (Jones, 59'), M O'Brien, M Carleton (Henry-Scott, 81'), F Studenhofft (Sipić, 64')

Substitutes not used: GK Lauta, D Rose, D Coulibaly, F Miglietti

Stats Summary: HNT / CHI

Shots: 30 / 10

Shots on Goal: 10 / 1

Passing Accuracy: 91.6% / 82.2%

Saves: 1 / 5

Corners: 6 / 2

Fouls: 15 / 10

Offsides: 4 / 1

Referee: Esad Omanovic

Assistant Referee 1: Jay Norris

Assistant Referee 2: Donald Williams

4th Official: Amin Hadzic

