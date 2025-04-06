Monarchs Fall in Inaugural MLS NEXT Pro Game in St. George

April 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

ST. GEORGE, Utah - Real Monarchs (1-1-1, 5 pts, 6th in West) fall 2-1 at the hands of Ventura County FC (3-1-0, 9 pts, 3rd in West) in the Monarchs inaugural MLS NEXT Pro game at Greater Zion Stadium.

Head Coach Mark Lowry made six changes to his starting XI from the 2-2 (7-6) shootout win against Colorado Rapids II at home on March 23rd with Trace Alphin, Maximus Jennings, Gio Calderon, Luca Moisa, Aiden Hezarkhani, and Forster Ajago entering the lineup.

Hezarkhani had the first look at goal in the 18th minute, turning and firing a low shot from just inside the 18-yard box into the goalkeeper's chest.

In the 30th minute, defender Tommy Silva was forced off due to an injury and was replaced by Ruben Mesalles.

Ventura County, now led by former Real Salt Lake assistant coach Matt Taylor, got on the board first in the second minute of first-half stoppage time, when a ball played across from the left side of the 18-yard box was met by a lurking Sean Karani at the back post. Karani has now scored against the Monarchs in three consecutive meetings.

Just three minutes into the second half, Ventura County doubled its lead with an almost carbon copy of the first goal-this time from the opposite side. A ball was played across the box from the right and met at the back post by Luis Müller.

The Monarchs created a few opportunities when Owen Anderson and Hezarkhani each cut in on the dribble from their respective sides and took shots from the top of the 18-yard box, but neither was able to beat the goalkeeper.

The offensive push finally paid off when in the 79th minute Hezarkhani forced a turnover high up the field which fell kindly to substitute Ousman Tourey. Making his debut for the club, Tourey marked the occasion with an assist-dribbling to the endline before cutting the ball back to the penalty spot, where it was met by captain Noel Caliskan to pull one back for the Monarchs.

The Monarchs return to Zions Bank Stadium on Thursday, April 10th, to take on The Town FC. Kickoff is set for 6:00 PM MT, and tickets will be available at the door for $5.

SLC 1 : 2 VCFC

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

VCFC: Sean Karani (Unassisted) 45+2': A ball was sprayed out wide to the left inside the 18-yard box, then played across the face of goal. It took a deflection before reaching Karani at the back post, where he slotted it into the back of the net.

VCFC: Luis Müller (Sean Karani) 48': Karani made his way to the top right side of the 18-yard box before sending the ball back across the box, where Müller was waiting to slot it into the goal, leaving Alphin with no chance.

SLC: Noel Caliskan (Ousman Touray) 79': Hezarkhani won the ball high up the field, and it fell to the feet of Touray, who dribbled to the endline before cutting the ball back to the penalty spot. A rushing Noel Caliskan met it and calmly placed it in the bottom right corner of the goal.

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Trace Alphin; Tommy Silva (Ruben Mesalles, 30'), Gio Calderon, Wesley Charpie, Maximus Jennings (Liam O'Gara, 63'); Noel Caliskan ©, Griffin Dillon, Owen Anderson (Antonio Riquelme, 86'), Luca Moisa (Ousman Touray, 63'), Aiden Hezarkhani; Forster Ajago

Subs not used: Bennett Ewing, Izahi Amparo, Babatounde Adjalala, Prince Abban

VCFC (4-3-3): Brady Scott ©; Mateo Tsakiris, Christopher Rindov, Jose Magana, Jason Bucknor, Gabriel Arnold, Dylan Vanney, Thomas Musto, Luis Muller (Nader Jindaoui 71'), Jeorgio Kocevski, Sean Karani (Levon Saribekyan 88')

Subs not used: Owen Pratt, Christian Tchouante, Max Middleby, Skylar Kaplan

Stats Summary: SLC / VCFC

Possession: 57% / 43%

Shots: 10 / 3

Shots on Goal: 3 / 2

Corner Kicks: 3 / 1

Fouls: 17 / 11

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

VCFC: Jeorgio Kocevski (Yellow Card, 38')

VCFC: Jason Bucknor (Yellow Card, 39')

SLC: Antonio Riquelme (Yellow Card, 87')

