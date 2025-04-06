Kimani Stewart-Baynes' Goal Lifts Rapids 2 to Their First Victory of the Season against St. Louis CITY2, 0-1

April 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (1-1-1, 4 pts.) earned their first victory of the season against St. Louis CITY2 (3-1-1, 11 pts.) at Energizer Park on Saturday night. Kimani Stewart-Baynes scored the match's lone goal and a combined effort in net from goalkeepers Adam Beaudry and Zack Campagnolo in net secured the clean sheet.

Rapids 2 came out hungry in St. Louis as the club had their eyes set on a solid performance on the road in St. Louis. Heading into the match, Colorado knew it would be a tough task against the Western Conference leaders.

On the front foot to start this match was Rapids 2, who managed to create the best chances early on both sides. While the opportunities were there early, neither Rapids 2 nor St. Louis were able to find the back of the net. It would take until the dying moments of the first half for the ice to be broken at Energizer Park.

After a CITY2 turnover at midfield, Colorado started a counterattack down the right side with Colton Swan leading the way. The forward then sent in a cross along the top of the box to find Kimani Stewart-Baynes. The Canadian took a few dribbles then sent in a shot with pace from around 20 yards out to beat the St. Louis goalkeeper and give Rapids 2 the lead.

The goal for Stewart-Baynes was his first of the season and the first of his career in MLS NEXT Pro. Swan's assist on the goal was his first of the season.

After knocking on the door for most of the first half, Colorado had their lead headed into the halftime break.

Play went back-and-forth to start the second half, but in the 58th minute, a second yellow card for St. Louis' Brendan McSorely resulted in his side playing down a man for the rest of the match.

From there, the hosts tried everything in their power to find an equalizer, but the Rapids 2 defense stood strong and stymied any challenge they were faced with.

In the 90th minute, Rapids 2 goalkeeper Adam Beaudry was issued a red card for a foul while off his line, leading to Zackory Campagnolo taking the reins in net. The Rapids Academy goalkeeper showed no fear after entering the match, making multiple crucial saves to keep St. Louis scoreless and maintain the one goal lead.

The defense and goalkeeping stood strong for Colorado, as the club braved nine minutes of stoppage time to emerge with their first victory of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Rapids 2 will stay on the road for their next match against Portland Timbers 2 on Sunday, April 13, at Providence Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Scoring Summary:

COL - Kimani Stewart-Baynes (Swan) 45'

Notable:

M Kimani Stewart-Baynes recorded his first goal of the season and the first of his career in MLS NEXT Pro in his eighth appearance with Rapids 2.

F Colton Swan logged his first assist of the season and the second of his career in MLS NEXT Pro.

D Vincent Rinaldi recorded his first professional start, playing 90 minutes in today's match against CITY2.

GK Zackory Campagnolo made his first appearance of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, subbing on in the 90th minute in replacement of Adam Beaudry.

Campagnolo and Beaudry both recorded their first clean sheets of the season. Beaudry's marked the fourth of his MLS NEXT Pro Career and Campagnolo's was his first.

The win was the club's first since August 7, 2024, against Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2.

The clean sheet marked the club's first since July 14, 2024, against North Texas SC.

Rapids 2 Debuts

M Ali Fadal made his club debut with Rapids 2 during today's match against St. Louis CITY2.

