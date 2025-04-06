Tacoma Defiance Hosts Whitecaps FC 2 Tonight at Starfire Stadium

April 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance forward Yu Tsukanome

RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance faces Whitecaps FC 2 on Sunday, April 7 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

Defiance is most recently coming off a 2-1 win over Spokane Velocity in the Second Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday. Tacoma will host USL Championship side Oakland Roots SC in the Third Round on Tuesday, April 15 at Starfire Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / Paramount+).

In league play, Defiance most recently defeated The Town FC 3-1 on March 14 with Osaze De Rosario, Yu Tsukanome and Edson Carli scoring for Tacoma.

De Rosario's goal was good for his third of the season through two matches, tied for the most in MLS NEXT Pro.

Whitecaps FC 2 most recently drew 1-1 with Timbers2 before winning the ensuing shootout on March 29.

Following Sunday's match, Defiance travels to LAFC2 on Thursday, April 10 at Titan Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent: Sean Saint-Jacques

