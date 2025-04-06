Tacoma Defiance Hosts Whitecaps FC 2 Tonight at Starfire Stadium
April 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance faces Whitecaps FC 2 on Sunday, April 7 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).
Defiance is most recently coming off a 2-1 win over Spokane Velocity in the Second Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday. Tacoma will host USL Championship side Oakland Roots SC in the Third Round on Tuesday, April 15 at Starfire Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / Paramount+).
In league play, Defiance most recently defeated The Town FC 3-1 on March 14 with Osaze De Rosario, Yu Tsukanome and Edson Carli scoring for Tacoma.
De Rosario's goal was good for his third of the season through two matches, tied for the most in MLS NEXT Pro.
Whitecaps FC 2 most recently drew 1-1 with Timbers2 before winning the ensuing shootout on March 29.
Following Sunday's match, Defiance travels to LAFC2 on Thursday, April 10 at Titan Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent: Sean Saint-Jacques
Images from this story
|
Tacoma Defiance forward Yu Tsukanome
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 6, 2025
- Kimani Stewart-Baynes' Goal Lifts Rapids 2 to Their First Victory of the Season against St. Louis CITY2, 0-1 - Colorado Rapids 2
- Chicago Fire FC II Falls 3-2 at New York Red Bulls II - Chicago Fire FC II
- Carolina Core Wallops New York City FC II - New York City FC II
- Tacoma Defiance Hosts Whitecaps FC 2 Tonight at Starfire Stadium - Tacoma Defiance
- Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC at Columbus Crew 2 - Crown Legacy FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tacoma Defiance Stories
- Tacoma Defiance Hosts Whitecaps FC 2 Tonight at Starfire Stadium
- Tacoma Defiance Defeats Spokane Velocity 2-1 in Second Round of 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
- Tacoma Defiance Hosts Spokane Velocity Tonight in U.S. Open Cup Action
- Tacoma Defiance Signs Midfielder Charles Dodzi
- Tacoma Defiance Defeats Washington Athletic Club 3-1 in First Round of 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup