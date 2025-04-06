Carolina Core Wallops New York City FC II

April 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC fell 5-0 on the road to Carolina Core at Truist Point Stadium. Despite showing early energy, City conceded three first-half goals, including a penalty from Jacob Evans. City battled valiantly in the second half but couldn't find the net. Goalkeeper Alex Rando made several impressive saves before Glory Nzingo made it 4-0 to Carolina in the 78th minute. Carolina added a fifth through Derek Cuevas eight minutes later.

Match Recap

New York City FC spent Saturday night on the road as they took on Carolina Core at Truist Point Stadium.

The two sides were familiar foes, having met just 12 days ago in New York-a game that City won by a 2-1 scoreline.

Head Coach Matt Pilkington made a number of changes to the team that took on Red Bulls II last time out, as they sought to get back to winning ways.

Those hopes were dented early on, however, after the hosts took a fifth-minute lead through a goal from David Polanco.

Carolina then doubled their advantage four minutes later when Facundo Canete broke the defensive line with a run from deep before dribbling the ball past Alex Rando.

Things didn't get easier for City after Carolina were awarded a penalty in the 20th minute. Jacob Evans, who had scored in the reverse fixture in New York, converted from 12 yards.

The start of the second half saw one change for City, as Gianluca Rizzo entered the game to replace Jonny Lopez.

Rizzo's introduction injected some fresh energy into City, but it did not produce a goal as the clock ticked past the 65-minute mark.

Instead, it was Rando who was forced into a good save after Evans broke through down the right and fired a low shot that required a kick save.

The shot-stopper produced a spectacular save minutes later, tipping over a vicious long-range drive from Canete.

City were punished further in the 78th minute when an attempted clearance bounced fortuitously into the path of Glory Nzingo. He raced through and side-footed the ball past Rando.

A challenging evening for City only intensified when Carolina added a fifth through Derek Cuevas in the 86th minute. That would be the final goal of the night, as New York City FC II fell to a disappointing defeat on the road.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a meeting with FC Cincinnati II on Wednesday, April 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.

