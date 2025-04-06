MLS NEXT Pro Match Postponed: Inter Miami CF II against Atlanta United 2 on April 7 at 11 a.m. ET

MLS NEXT Pro today announced Inter Miami CF II's away match against Atlanta United 2's on Sunday, April 6 has been postponed due to inclement weather. The match was abandoned in the 24th minute with a 1-1 score.

We appreciate our fans' understanding and look forward to their support as the MLS NEXT Pro action continues.

This match will be available to stream on MLSNEXTPro.com.

