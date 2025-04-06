CLFC claims two points on the road; Dylan Sing nets first goal of 2025

April 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Crown Legacy FC played Columbus Crew 2 to a 1-1 draw through regulation at Lower.com Field on Sunday evening. Forward Dylan Sing scored his first goal of the seaon while Isaac Walker made two saves in the shootout to claim an extra point in the standings.

The home side struck first in the 44th minute. Defender Owen Presthus floated a cross from the right wing to Tristan Brown at the back post, who one-timed a shot with his left foot that rainbowed over CLFC's backline and into the back of the net.

Crown Legacy FC's defense was called into action in the 77th minute, with Columbus' Chase Adams through on a counter attack, Walker rushed off his line to meet Adams. The ball ricocheted off Walker and fell to the feet of two Columbus players who each got off an attempt, but were both saved on the goal line by Wyatt Holt and Jamie Smith to keep Columbus from doubling the lead.

Sing equalized the match for CLFC in the 80th minute. CLTFC Academy defender Luke Munson began the sequence by sending the ball to the top of the box to Jack Sarkos. The forward backheeled the ball into the penalty area and after multiple deflections was controlled by Sing for a calm left-footed finish past the keeper.

With things level after 90 minutes, the match went to a penalty shootout with an extra point up for grabs. The two sides traded successful attempts and saves until Walker proved to be the difference maker, diving to his right to make his second save of the shootout and secure the victory for CLFC.

Crown Legacy FC (0-1-2, 3 points) returns home to take on Huntsville City FC next Sunday, April 13. Kickoff at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Match Notes:

Academy defender Luke Munson made his professional debut off the bench at 17 years, eight months and 12 days old.

2025 MLS SuperDraft selection Barzee Blama made his professional debut off the bench.

Dylan Sing scored his first goal of the 2025 season.

Midfielder Andrej Subotić made his Crown Legacy FC debut off the bench.

Ferna Ferreira, Thiago Rodrigues, Jamie Smith and Dylan Sing all made their first appearance in the Starting XI this season.

Academy defender Wyatt Holt led all players in passes (76) and successful passes (74).

Mikah Thomas led all players in crosses with seven.

Goalkeeper Isaac Walker won his first penalty shootout of the season. Scoring Summary:

CLB - Tristan Brown (Owen Presthus) 44'

CLFC - Dylan Sing (Unassisted) 80' Disciplinary Summary:

CLB - Nico Rincón (Caution Y 24')

CLB - Keeseasn Ferdinand (Caution Y 53')

CLFC - Jamie Smith (Caution Y 58')

CLFC - Baye Coulibaly (Caution Y 65')

Crown Legacy FC Starting XI:

Isaac Walker (GK); Mikah Thomas, Jamie Smith, Wyatt Holt, Yves Tcheuyap (Luke Munson - 46'); Rocket Ritarita (Andrej Subotić - 63'), Thiago Rodrigues (Baye Coulibaly - 63'), Aron John (C); Ferna Ferreira (Jack Sarkos - 63'), Dylan Sing, Brian Romero (Barzee Blama - 72')

Unused Subs: Nick Holliday (GK); Daniel Moore; Erik Peña, Magic Smalls

Columbus Crew 2 Starting XI:

Luke Pruter (GK); Tristan Brown, Keeseasn Ferdinand, Christopher Rogers (C), Málcom Palacios, Owen Presthus; Nico Rincón (Anthony Alaouieh - 81'), Amar Sedić (Ibrahima Sy - 46'), Cole Mrowka (Quinton Elliot - 63'); Chase Adams, Cristian Ortiz (Brent Adu-Gyamfi - 72')

Unused Subs: Stanislav Lapkes (GK); Clovis Archange

