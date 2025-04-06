Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC at Columbus Crew 2

April 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHARLOTTE, NC  - Crown Legacy FC is set to take on Columbus Crew 2 today, April 6 at Lower.com Field. Kickoff is slated for 6:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Welcome Leo Bartolović

Crown Legacy FC announced it acquired Croatian forward Leo Bartolović on loan from NK Kustošija Zagreb on Wednesday, April 2. Bartolović, 18, appeared in featured in 22 matches for Kustošija during the 2024/25 season, scoring nine goals in the 1. NL Juniori (U-19) division. His highest scoring season came in 2023/24 where he played in the NL Centar Kadeti (U-17) division with Kustošija, finding the back of the net 43 times across 35 appearances in all youth competitions that season. This past January, the forward joined CLFC in Croatia for the Medulin Cup, where he scored four goals in the tournament, including a hat trick against Mladost DG.

Scouting Report

Columbus Crew 2 enter the match searching for its first MLS NEXT Pro win of the season. Columbus currently sits in 15th place in the Eastern Conference with a 0W-3L-0D record (0 points) and holds a -5 goal differential. Outside of league play, Columbus has picked up two wins in the U.S. Open Cup, taking down the New York Renegades 4-1 in the opening round and advancing past Lexington SC 3-0 this past week. Academy product Brent Adu-Gyamfi leads the way for Crew 2 this season, having scored three times in all competitions, while 16-year-old Chase Adams has tallied one goal and three assists through five matches in 2025.

Last Time Out

CLFC is coming off a narrow 1-0 home defeat to Orlando City B on March 26. Despite the scoreline, Crown Legacy FC stayed in control for the majority of the match and led in shots (16-10), passing accuracy (90.1%-83.4%) and corners (11-0). Midfielder Aron John had an opportunity to level the scoreline with a penalty kick, but his well-taken attempt was saved by the keeper. Late in the match, defender Jack Neeley picked up his second yellow card to prevent an Orlando counterattack and will serve his red card suspension against Columbus.

Matchup: Crown Legacy FC @ Columbus Crew 2

Venue: Lower.com Field

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. ET

Match Notes: Click HERE.

Streaming Information: MLSNEXTPro.com.

