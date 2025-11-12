New York City FC MLS NEXT Pro Affiliate, New York City FC II, Signs Midfielder Luka Sunjic

New York City FC today announced that its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate team, New York City FC II, has signed Academy product Midfielder Luka Sunjic.

The Croatian midfielder joined New York City's Academy in 2024 with the U-18s group. During his time spent in the Academy, Sunjic scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists.

Following his standout performances, Sunjic joins New York City FC II after featuring for The Pigeons as a New York City FC Academy player during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. Sunjic made 16 appearances, including six starts, totaling 697 minutes and recording one assist.

The midfielder made his MLS NEXT Pro debut in March 2025, against Crown Legacy FC, helping the team to a 2-2 draw and a 5-4 shootout win. In May, Sunjic earned his first start, playing the full 90 minutes, in a 1-0 defeat against New England Revolution II. Sunjic recorded his first MLS NEXT Pro goal contribution in August, providing the assist that opened the scoring for New York City FC II in a 3-3 draw against Chicago Fire FC II, in a match that ended in a shootout loss.

Transaction: New York City FC MLS NEXT Pro affiliate New York City FC II Signs Luka Sunjic on a contract through December 31, 2027.

Name: Luka Sunjic

Date of Birth: March 28, 2008

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 173lbs

Birthplace: Mount Kisco, NY

Previous Club: New York City FC Academy







