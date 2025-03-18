Colorado Rapids 2 Sign Goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo

March 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo - Colorado Rapids 2 have signed goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo to a two-year MLS NEXT Pro contract for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, the club announced today. At the conclusion of the two-year contract with Rapids 2, Campagnolo will join the first team as a Homegrown player with a contract through 2028 with club options for 2029 and 2030.

In exchange for Campagnolo's Homegrown priority, Colorado traded $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) and up to an additional $100,000 in GAM if additional performance metrics are met to Orlando City SC. Orlando will also retain a future sell-on or trade percentage.

"We are pleased to be able to secure Zack's future at the club," said Brian Crookham, Director of Player Personnel. "Zack is a hard-working young man who has an excellent physical profile. He has made tremendous progress in the time he has been working with our goalkeeping program, making him a mainstay in the U.S. Youth National Team system. His success in both professional and international environments demonstrates he has a skill set that will allow him to grow into one of the top goalkeepers in the league."

Campagnolo, 17, joined the Rapids organization at the start of the 2023 season. He started his time with the U-17 Rapids Academy team during the 2023-24 MLS NEXT season, helping the team to a spot in the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs after finishing as the runner-up in MLS NEXT Pro Pathway Western Conference. His play during the season earned him the honor of being named as a 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star.

In addition to his time with the Academy, Campagnolo has also played for the club's MLS NEXT Pro side, Rapids 2, where he made his professional debut on July 16, 2024, in a match against Minnesota United FC 2. Campagnolo made nine starts in goal during the 2024 season for the second team.

Campagnolo is a veteran at the national team level having represented the country's U-15, U-16, U-17, U-18 and U-19 sides. The goalkeeper made his first official national team debut with the U-15s in 2022 at the Torneo Delle Nazioni in Italy, playing in three matches against Slovenia, Italy and Portugal. He earned himself the Man of the Match honor for his performance against Italy during the tournament.

Campagnolo made the jump to the U-16 side in November 2022, earning a call up for the Football Federations Cup in Spain where he made two appearances for the team in their matches against Spain and England.

In September 2023, Campagnolo joined the U-17s for the first time in his national team career for the Vaclav Jezek Tournament in the Czech Republic as the team prepared for the upcoming World Cup. He was named to the U.S. roster for the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup where the team made a run all the way to the Round of 16 before falling short to Germany in a 3-2 loss.

His time with the U-18s saw Campagnolo log two appearances at the International Youth Football Tournament in Niigata, Japan, in September 2024. Campagnolo is currently with the U-18s in Marbella, Spain, for a set of international friendlies against Morocco and Norway taking place on March 22 and March 25 at the Marbella Football Center.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids 2 sign goalkeeper to two-year MLS NEXT Pro contract on March 18, 2025. At the conclusion of the two-year contract with Rapids 2, Campagnolo will be guaranteed a Homegrown Player Contract with the first team through 2028 with club options for 2029 and 2030.

Zackory Campagnolo

Pronunciation: KAM-pag-NO-low

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-3

Weight: 175 lbs.

Birthdate: March 12, 2007

Birthplace: Fort Myers, Florida

Nationality: United States

