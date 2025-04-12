RSL Suffers Late Penalty Loss to Nashville in Stoppage Time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Real Salt Lake (3-5-0, 9 points, 11th West MLS) endured a difficult loss away from home at Nashville SC, conceding a late, decisive penalty in stoppage time.

Despite an early goal from FW Dominik Marczuk, Real Salt Lake was unable to capture consecutive results following last week's home win. Tonight marked the second time this season that Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni repeated a starting XI in MLS action this season, coming off of an important 2-0 victory at home against LA Galaxy a week ago.

RSL traveled Saturday to Geodis Park in Nashville for just the second time ever, its first visit since 2022. The first 25 minutes of the game saw RSL take an aggressive approach, pressuring high up the field and circulating the ball effectively in the opponent's half. The visitors created ample opportunities and made the most of its momentum on and off the ball, also limiting chances on the defensive end thanks to crucial DF Brayan Vera tackles and a disciplined midfield led by Captain Emeka Eneli and MF Braian Ojeda.

In the 12th minute, RSL crowned its flying start as FW Dominik Marczuk put his name on the scoresheet for the first time in the 2025 MLS season. A strong shot by FW Diogo Gonçalves forced a difficult save from the Nashville keeper, but Marczuk arrived on the scene to put away the rebound and give RSL the temporary lead.

It took some time for the home side to get into the match, unable to create many chances in an attack led by former MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar. However, at the 30th minute a corner was awarded to Nashville, who took full advantage of its first big opportunity of the night as DF Daniel Lovitz - fortunate to even be on the field after a VAR review failed to adjudge an ejection in his flying elbow to Marczuk's head and neck area just minutes prior - finished a header into the back of the net to knot the game at one goal apiece.

For the remainder of the half, the hosts took full control, forcing Real Salt Lake deep in its own half and nearly adding to the scoresheet shortly after their first. RSL keeper GK Rafael Cabral continued his astonishing maiden season with the Claret-and-Cobalt, providing an incredible save just before halftime to keep the score 1-1.

RSL struggled at the start of the second half, unable to string together fluid plays on offense and conceding various near-chances on defense. In the 65th minute, RSL was saved by the woodwork as a long-distance shot from well outside the 18-yard-box hit the frame.

In the 71st minute, RSL had its moment to add to the scoresheet with rookie Jesús Barea getting on the other end of a low Marczuk cross and finishing into the back of the net. However, the goal was called back by VAR as Dominik was judged to be in an offside position prior to putting in the cross, therefore annulling what would have been Barea's first professional goal.

Vera enjoyed a standout performance on the night, showing grit and determination while helping contain Nashville's attacking momentum. The Colombian negated multiple goal-scoring chances for Nashville, the most important coming in the 85th minute, bullying a rival attacker off the ball in the RSL box and a sliding tackle only a couple minutes later to block a shot in the 89th.

A strong performance away from home and the possibility of a point was ultimately negated by a penalty in stoppage time, with Mukhtar taken down by Nelson Palacio to give Nashville the 2-1 victory.

Next week, RSL returns home for the lone occasion in a five-game span, hosting Toronto FC. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 PM MT at America First Field with tickets available here.

GOALSCORING SUMMARY

RSL: Dominik Marczuk (Unassisted) 12': FW Diogo Gonçalves shoots from 25 yards out, forces the Nashville keeper to make a save, and leaves a rebound in the 6-yard-box allowing FW Dominik Marczuk to make a run into the box, and finish into the back of the net.

NSH: Daniel Lovitz (Edvard Tagseth) 30': Cross by MF Tagseth on a corner kick towards the top right side of the 6-yard-box, DF Daniel Lovitz - lucky to still be on the field - gets up high, unmarked, and puts a powerful header into the back right of the net, beating Rafael Cabral.

NSH: Sam Surridge (Penalty) 90' + 1: FW Daniel Surridge hits a strong, open-footed shot right down the middle, beating Rafael Cabral, who dove to his right.

NOTES FROM NSH 2 : 1 RSL

Today's loss marked 6th time in 10 matches that RSL got on the scoresheet first, making it 3-3-0 across Champions Cup and MLS.

When scoring first during the Mastroeni era, RSL now has just 7 losses against 36 wins and 12 draws

During Pablo Mastroeni's 148 games as Head Coach, the team has experienced 12 back-to-back losses, next week looking to avoid 13 at home against Toronto

Tonight marked the first match of a heavy road run through the end of May, with four of five away from home and 7 out of 10 through May 31

First-round MLS SuperDraft pick Jesús Barea had an opportunity to score his first professional goal in just his third appearance for the Club; however, the goal was called back due to an offside prior in the play.

The penalty called in favor of Nashville just before the end of the match marked was the second that Rafael Cabral faced this season, saving the first at home in a 1-0 loss against FC Dallas.

LINEUPS

Real Salt Lake (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral; Alex Katranis, Justin Glad, Brayan Vera, Bode Hidalgo; Braian Ojeda (Nelson Palacio, 76'), Emeka Eneli ©; Diogo Gonçalves (Lachlan Brook, 76'), Diego Luna, Dominik Marczuk (Zavier Gozo, 87'); Ariath Piol (Jesús Barea, 66')

Subs not used: Tyler Wolff, Philip Quinton, Sam Junqua, Mason Stajduhar, Noel Caliskan

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni

Nashville SC (4-3-3): Joe Willis; Andy Najar, Jeison Palacios, Jack Maher, Daniel Lovitz; Edvard Tagseth, Gastón Brugman (Jonathan Pérez 83'), Alex Muyl (Patrick Yazbek, 74'); Hany Mukhtar ©, Sam Surridge, Ahmed Qasem (Jacob Shaffelburg, 62')

Subs not used: Teal Bunbury, Matthew Corcoran, Josh Bauer, Taylor Washington, Christopher Applewhite, Brian Schwake

Head Coach: B.J. Callaghan

Stats Summary: NSH / RSL

Shots: 21 / 12

Shots on Goal: 7 / 5

Saves: 4 / 5

Corner Kicks: 4 / 2

Fouls: 17 / 8

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (Yellow Card - 22')

NSH: Daniel Lovitz (Yellow Card - 26')

NSH: Gastón Brugman (Yellow Card - 47')

RSL: Diogo Gonçalves (Yellow Card - 51')

NSH: Edvard Tagseth (Yellow Card - 61')

RSL: Justen Glad (Yellow Card - 64')

RSL: Braian Ojeda (Yellow Card - 64')

