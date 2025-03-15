Philadelphia Union II Sign Defender Rafael Uzcátegui

March 15, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that they have signed defender Rafael Uzcátegui to an MLS NEXT Pro contract. The 20-year-old Venezuelan-born defender will be added to Union II's active roster following receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P1 Visa.

"Rafael is a promising young defender who brings valuable experience and leadership to our backline," said Philadelphia Union II Head Coach, Ryan Richter. "He has a demonstrated ability to read the game and anticipate plays, and we look forward to getting him integrated into the team quickly."

Uzcátegui, 20, joins Union II from Liga BetPlay Dimayor, Colombia's top-tier league, where he made 25 appearances for Boyacá Chicó FC. He also featured in five Copa Colombia matches, scoring a goal in the Round of 16 against Rionegro Águilas to help the team advance to the next round. Before his time in Colombia, Uzcátegui played for Mineros de Guayana in Venezuela's Liga FUTVE, making 37 appearances after rising through the club's U20 ranks in 2022. On the international stage, he has represented Venezuela at both the U20 and U23 levels, earning 14 total caps.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union II sign defender Rafael Uzcátegui to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on March 14, 2025.

Name: Rafael Uzcátegui

Position: Defender

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 174 lbs

Born: October 4, 2004

Birthplace: Bolívar, Venezuela

Hometown: Nueva Esparta, Venezuela

Citizenship: Venezuela

Acquired: Philadelphia Union II sign defender Rafael Uzcátegui on March 14, 2025.

