Chicago Fire FC Signs Harold Osorio to Short-Term Agreement

March 15, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has signed Chicago Fire FC II midfielder Harold Osorio to a short-term agreement. Osorio will be available for today's Chicago Fire FC Road match against Toronto FC at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada.

Kickoff at BMO Field is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena 105.1 via the Uforia app (Spanish).

It is the fourth, and last, short-term agreement for Osorio, who made his MLS debut against D.C. United on March 1 in the Club's home opener at Soldier Field. Osorio came on for captain Kellyn Acosta in the second minute of stoppage time.

Per MLS rules, a Club may sign a player from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro or USL) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS regular season match rosters each season. However, that player may appear in no more than two MLS regular season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC (MLS) signs midfielder Harold Osorio to a Short-Term Agreement from Chicago Fire FC II (MLS NEXT Pro).

Name: Harold Osorio

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 145 lbs.

Date of Birth: Aug. 20, 2003

Hometown: Ciudad Delgado, El Salvador

Birthplace: San Salvador, El Salvador

Citizenship: El Salvador

Last Club: Chicago Fire FC II

