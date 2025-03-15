Huntsville City Football Club Falls 1-0 at Chattanooga FC

March 15, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Chattanooga, Tenn. - Huntsville City Football Club fell 1-0 against Chattanooga FC at Finley Stadium. Daniel Mangarov scored the winning goal for the hosts in the second minute.

The Boys in Blue will observe a bye week next week before its 2025 home opening match on Friday, March 28 at 7 p.m. CT against Philadelphia Union II. Tickets to the match can be purchased here.

NOTES:

Huntsville CityFC

is 4W-3L-0D, 0 SOW on the road under head coach Chris O'Neal

is 6W-5L-0D, 0 SOW under head coach Chris O'Neal

is 0W-1L-1D, 0 SOW at Finley Stadium

is 1W-2L-1D, 0 SOW all-time against Chattanooga FC

Blake Bowen served as team captain for the second time this season

Real Gill made his Huntsville City FC and MLS NEXT Pro debut

Wyatt Meyer made his Huntsville City FC and MLS NEXT Pro debut

Box Score:

Huntsville City FC (1W-1L-0D, 0SOW, 3 pts.) at Chattanooga FC (2W-0L-0D, 0SOW, 6 pts.)

Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tenn.

Final Score:

HCFC: 0

CFC: 1

Scoring Summary:

CFC: Daniel Mangarov (A: Keegan Ancelin) 2'

Discipline:

HCFC: Julian Gaines (caution) 34'

CFC: Minjae Kwak (caution) 40'

CFC: Callum Watson (caution) 48'

HCFC: Zach Barrett (caution) 54'

Lineups:

HCFC Starters: Erik Lauta, Blake Bowen (C), Zach Barrett (Malik Henry-Scott 63'), Chris Applewhite, Julian Gaines (Tyshawn Rose 63'), Wyatt Meyer, Pep Casas, Ethan O'Brien, Christian Koffi, Damien Barker John (Real Gill 78'), Gio Miglietti (Gunnar Studenhofft 63')

Substitutes: Ammar Delic, Kevin Carmichael, Moisés Véliz, Isaiah Jones, Adem Sipić

CFC Starters: Eldin Jakupović, Milo Garvanian, Farid Sar-Sar, Ethan Dudley, Tate Robertson, Callum Watson (Steeve Louis Jean 70'), Nicholas Medonca, Alex McGrath, Daniel Mangarov (Markus Naglestad 70'), Keegan Ancelin (Nathan Koehler 81'), Minjae Kwak (Jesus Ibarra 64')

Substitutes: Robert Screen, Logan Brown, Peter Plougmand, Darwin Ortiz, Michael Baruetta

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.