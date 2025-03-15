New York City FC II Win 5-4 on Penalties

March 15, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC II recorded a dramatic 2-2 draw against Crown Legacy FC in their MLS NEXT Pro season opener. After a goalless first half, Rocket Ritarita broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 64th minute. Brian Romero doubled the advantage ten minutes later before Seymour Reid pulled one back for New York City. He then drew the two teams level in stoppage time.

Match Recap

New York City FC II began their 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign on the road Friday night, taking on Crown Legacy FC.

Head Coach Matt Pilkington fielded a young side, with several players making their New York City FC II debuts, including Seymour Reid, Collin McCamy, and Prince Amponsah.

Pilkington's side started brightly, applying pressure from the opening whistle. The first chance of the game fell to Reid in the 9th minute after a pullback found him just outside the six-yard box, but his low effort was palmed behind for a corner.

Moments later, Julien Lacher forced another corner after a clever step-over created space for a cross, which was turned behind by a Crown Legacy defender.

City continued to push forward and nearly broke the deadlock in the 25th minute when Piero Elias came close from a free kick on the edge of the area-his curling effort narrowly missed the right-hand post.

At the other end, Crown Legacy created a dangerous moment when Rocket Ritarita delivered a cross from the right, but Tyger Smalls was unable to convert at the back post.

City grew stronger as the half wore on, with Reid testing Isaac Walker from a tight angle just before halftime.

The hosts started the second half with renewed energy, creating several half-chances as they searched for a breakthrough.

They found it in the 64th minute when a well-timed ball in behind sent Ritarita through on goal. The 17-year-old rounded Alex Rando before slotting the ball into the net.

Pilkington turned to his bench for the first time in the 68th minute, introducing Evan Lim, who replaced McCamy as City sought a route back into the game. Unfortunately, their task became even tougher in the 74th minute when Brian Romero doubled Crown Legacy's advantage.

Pilkington made his second substitution in the 79th minute, bringing on Luka Sunjic to replace Julien Lacher.

Zidane Yañez almost drew City level in the dying minutes but saw his close-range effort tipped around the post. City would not be denied, however, as a deep cross in stoppage time saw Reid bundle the ball home from close range.

That meant the two teams required penalties to decide who claimed the bonus point. After nine spot kicks, Lim was given the chance to win the shootout-and he did just that with a confident strike.

How We Lined Up

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a meeting with Columbus Crew 2 on Friday, March 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.