New England Revolution II Earns Shooutout Point over Philadelphia Union II in Defensive Battle

March 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II opened their season with a 0-0 draw against New England Revolution II on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Despite outshooting New England 17 to five, Union II couldn't find the breakthrough. Goalkeeper Andrew Rick preserved the clean sheet and secured a point with a crucial penalty save in the 89th minute. In the post-regulation shootout, New England earned the extra point.

Philadelphia Union II will host New York Red Bulls II at Subaru Park on Monday, March 17 (7:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

New England Revolution II 0(4) - Philadelphia Union II 0(3)

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA)

Sunday, March 9, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Jeremy Scheer

AR1: Sharon Gingrich

AR2: Adam Cook

4TH: Stearne Briem

Weather: 45 degrees and cloudy

GOALS/ASSISTS

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

NE - N. Pierre (caution) 38'

NE - H. Barry (caution) 42'

PHI - N. Harriel (caution) 53'

NE - D. McIntosh (caution) 67'

NE - K. Hughes (caution) 88'

PHI - N. Pariano (caution) 88'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: A. Rick; N. Harriel, G. Wetzel, N. Pierre; N. Pariano, C. Sullivan (Z. Mastrodimos 78'), D. Vazquez (G. Sequera 90'), C. Olney, I. LeFlore; S. Korzeniowski (S. Olivas 68'), E. Davis (L. Soria 68').

Substitutes not used: M. Sheridan, R. Qawasmy, J. Griffin, O. Benítez, K. LeBlanc.

New England Revolution II: J. Gunn; H. Barry, K. Hughes, V. Souza (J. Buck 66'); C. Oliveira (J. Mussenden 75'), E. Klein, G. Diarbrian, J. Panayotou (O. Escobar 75'), M. Dias; L. Butts (A. Monis 66'), D. McIntosh.

Substitutes not used: M. Weinstein, E. Ackerman, G. Emerhi, S. Kinner, J. Siqueira.

TEAM NOTES

Goalkeeper Andrew Rick registered his first clean sheet of the season.

Forward Stas Korzeniowski and defender Isaiah LeFlore made their Union II debuts.

