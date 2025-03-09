New England Revolution II Earns Shooutout Point over Philadelphia Union II in Defensive Battle
March 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II opened their season with a 0-0 draw against New England Revolution II on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Despite outshooting New England 17 to five, Union II couldn't find the breakthrough. Goalkeeper Andrew Rick preserved the clean sheet and secured a point with a crucial penalty save in the 89th minute. In the post-regulation shootout, New England earned the extra point.
New England Revolution II 0(4) - Philadelphia Union II 0(3)
Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA)
Sunday, March 9, 2025
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
REF: Jeremy Scheer
AR1: Sharon Gingrich
AR2: Adam Cook
4TH: Stearne Briem
Weather: 45 degrees and cloudy
GOALS/ASSISTS
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
NE - N. Pierre (caution) 38'
NE - H. Barry (caution) 42'
PHI - N. Harriel (caution) 53'
NE - D. McIntosh (caution) 67'
NE - K. Hughes (caution) 88'
PHI - N. Pariano (caution) 88'
LINEUP
Philadelphia Union II: A. Rick; N. Harriel, G. Wetzel, N. Pierre; N. Pariano, C. Sullivan (Z. Mastrodimos 78'), D. Vazquez (G. Sequera 90'), C. Olney, I. LeFlore; S. Korzeniowski (S. Olivas 68'), E. Davis (L. Soria 68').
Substitutes not used: M. Sheridan, R. Qawasmy, J. Griffin, O. Benítez, K. LeBlanc.
New England Revolution II: J. Gunn; H. Barry, K. Hughes, V. Souza (J. Buck 66'); C. Oliveira (J. Mussenden 75'), E. Klein, G. Diarbrian, J. Panayotou (O. Escobar 75'), M. Dias; L. Butts (A. Monis 66'), D. McIntosh.
Substitutes not used: M. Weinstein, E. Ackerman, G. Emerhi, S. Kinner, J. Siqueira.
TEAM NOTES
Goalkeeper Andrew Rick registered his first clean sheet of the season.
Forward Stas Korzeniowski and defender Isaiah LeFlore made their Union II debuts.
Philadelphia Union II will host New York Red Bulls II at Subaru Park on Monday, March 17 (7:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).
