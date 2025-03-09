Huntsville City Football Club Earns 4-1 Win at Chicago Fire II

March 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Bridgeview, Ill. - Huntsville City Football Club opened its 2025 season with a 4-1 win against Chicago Fire II at SeatGeek Stadium.

The Boys in Blue jumped ahead in the 15th minute when Christian Koffi intercepted a Chicago pass and ran through the final third before firing the ball into the net to score in his Huntsville debut. Watch Koffi's first goal here.

The home side equalized in the 22nd minute through Richard Fleming, but Huntsville would get the lead back in the 37th minute when Koffi converted a penalty after Ethan O'Brien was fouled in the box. Watch Koffi's second goal here.

The Boys in Blue extended their lead just before halftime when a cross from Koffi was pushed into the net by a Chicago's Justin Reynolds.

After Chicago was sent down to 10 men following Harold Osorio's ejection, HCFC added a fourth goal in the 86th minute when Isaiah Jones found Gunnar Studenhofft, who outran the defense and beat the Fire II keeper to score on his MLS NEXT Pro debut. Watch Studenhofft's goal here.

The Boys in Blue will be back in action on Saturday, March 15 when they visit Chattanooga FC at 6 p.m. CT at Finley Stadium. The match can be seen on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

NOTES:

Huntsville CityFC

is 4W-2L-0D, 0 SOW on the road under head coach Chris O'Neal

is 6W-4L-0D, 0 SOW under head coach Chris O'Neal

is 1W-0L-1D, 1 SOW at SeatGeek Stadium

is 1W-1L-2D, 1 SOW all-time against Chicago Fire II

is 1W-0L-2D, 1 SOW all-time in season opening matches

scored its first goal from an own goal in club history

scored its most goals in a season-opening match (four)

played against 10 men for the first time this season

had 13 players made their Huntsville City FC debut: Erik Lauta, Blake Bowen, Zach Barrett, Kevin Carmichael, Tyshawn Rose, Gabi Alonso, Pep Casas, Moisés Véliz, Damien Barker John, Christian Koffi, Malik Henry-Scott, Gio Miglietti, and Gunnar Studenhofft

had 6 players make their MLS NEXT Pro debut: Erik Lauta, Zach Barrett, Kevin Carmichael, Gabi Alonso, Moisés Véliz, and Gunnar Studenhofft

Blake Bowen served as team captain for the first time this season

Isaiah Jones recorded his first assist of the season

Christian Koffi scored his first and second goals of the season

Adem Sipić is the first Boy in Blue to appear in three-straight season opening matches

Gunnar Studenhofft scored his first goal of the season

Box Score:

Huntsville City FC (1W-0L-0D, 0SOW, 3 pts.) at Chicago Fire II (0W-1L-0D, 0SOW, 0 pts.)

SeatGeek Stadium | Bridgeview, Ill.

Final Score:

HCFC: 4

CHI II: 1

Scoring Summary:

HCFC: Christian Koffi 15'

CHI II: Richard Fleming 22'

HCFC: Christian Koffi (pen.) 37'

HCFC: Justin Reynolds (OG) 43'

HCFC: Gunnar Studenhofft (A: Isaiah Jones) 86'

Discipline:

HCFC: Moisés Véliz (caution) 13'

CHI II: Harold Osorio (caution) 46'

HCFC: Tyshawn Rose (caution) 53'

CHI II: Harold Osorio (ejection, second yellow) 78'

Lineups:

HCFC Starters: Erik Lauta, Blake Bowen (C), Zach Barrett, Kevin Carmichael, Tyshawn Rose (Gabi Alonso 64'), Pep Casas, Moisés Véliz (Adem Sipić 46'), Ethan O'Brien, Damien Barker John (Isaiah Jones 64'), Christian Koffi (Malik Henry-Scott 90'), Gio Miglietti (Gunnar Studenhofft 75')

Substitutes: Ammar Delic, Real Gill

CHI II Starters: Patrick Los, Justin Reynolds, Christopher Cupps, Diego Konincks, Richard Fleming, Harold Osorio, Sam Williams (Jean Diouf 79'), Charles Nagle (Juan Miguel Zapata Calle 46'), Claudio Cassano (Peter Soudan 56'), Dean Boltz, Vitaliy Hlyut

Substitutes: Patryk Stechnij, Bryce Richards, Oluwaseun Oyengule, Jhoiner Montiel

