FC Cincinnati 2 Drop MLS NEXT Pro Season Opener to Toronto FC II

March 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 opened their 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season Sunday night at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium, playing to a 1-0 loss to Toronto FC II.

Nathaniel Edwards scored the lone goal of the match for Toronto in the 40th minute. After scoring two goals for the Young Reds last season, Edwards tallied his first of the 2025 campaign, finishing a tap in effort from close range on a low driven ball across the face of goal from Hassan Ayari.

Seven players made their FCC 2 debuts against Toronto. Yorkaeff Caicedo, Andrei Chirila, Tega Ikoba and Monsuru Opeyemi all started in the match, with FC Cincinnati Academy defender Chirila going the full 90 minutes. Defender Noah Adnan played 45-minutes, replacing Nick Hagglund at halftime while Dilan Hurtado played 19 minutes in the second half.

Academy defender Will Kuisel played half an hour in his first appearance of the year after making two substitute appearances for the Orange and Blue last season. Academy midfielder Ademar Chavez saw 11 minutes in his MLSNP debut.

FC Cincinnati 2 travel to Foxborough, Mass. on a short week as they face New England Revolution II on Thursday, March 13 at 5 p.m. ET. The match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 vs Toronto FC II

Date: March 9, 2025

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Venue: Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium | Highland Heights, Kentucky

Kickoff: 6:03 p.m. ET

Weather: 57 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 0-0-0

TOR: 1-0-1

CIN - None

TOR - Nathaniel Edwards (Ayari) 30'

LINEUPS

CIN: Paul Walters, Nick Hagglund (Noah Adnan 46'), Brian Schaefer, Andrei Chirila, Monsuru Opeyemi (Dilan Hurtado 71'), Peter Mangione (C), Stiven Jimenez (Ademar Chavez 79'), Yorkaeff Caicedo (Will Kuisel 60'), Kenji Mboma Dem, Stefan Chirila, Tega Ikoba (Gerardo Valenzuela 61')

Substitutes not used: Nathan Crockford, Xhosa Manyana, Juan Machado, Carson Locker

Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall

TOR: Adisa De Rosario, Reid Fisher, Lazar Stefanovic, Richard Chukwu (Ythallo 73'), Kobe Franklin (C), Nathaniel Edwards (Malik Henry 89'), Lucas Olguin, Michael Sullivan, Hassan Ayari (Andrei Dumitru 81'), Charles Sharp, Dekwon Barrow (Josh Nugent 73')

Substitutes not used: Nathaniel Abraham, Antone Bossenberry, Micah Chisholm, Marko Stojadinovic, Stefan Kapor

Head Coach: Gianni Cimini

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/TOR

Shots: 9 / 10

Shots on Goal: 2 / 5

Saves: 4 / 2

Corner Kicks: 1 / 2

Fouls: 16 / 8

Offside: 1 / 1

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Lazar Stefanovic (Yellow Card) 17'

TOR - Dekwon Barrow (Yelllow Card) 40'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Calin Radosav

Ast. Referees: John Krill, Jackson Krauser

Fourth Official: Salvador Flores

