Toronto FC Loan Five Players to TFC II for MLS Next Pro Season Opener in Cincinnati
March 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
Toronto FC announced today that the club has loaned goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario, defenders Kobe Franklin and Lazar Stefanovic, midfielder Nathaniel Edwards and forward Charlie Sharp to Toronto FC II. The Young Reds will take on FC Cincinnati 2 today, March 9, at NKU Soccer Stadium. Kick-off is set for 6:00 p.m. ET and will be available to stream at MLSNEXTPro.com.
TRANSACTION: Toronto FC loan Adisa De Rosario, Kobe Franklin, Lazar Stefanovic, Nathaniel Edwards and Charlie Sharp to Toronto FC II of MLS NEXT Pro.
