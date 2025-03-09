Toronto FC II Open with a Win
March 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
FC CINCINNATI 2 (0) - TORONTO FC II (1) POSTGAME SUMMARY
SCORING SUMMARY
TOR - Nathaniel Edwards 30' (Hassan Ayari)
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
TOR - Lazar Stefanovic 17' (caution)
TOR - Dékwon Barrow 40' (caution)
MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)
FC Cincinnati 2 0-1-0 0 points
Toronto FC II 1-0-0 3 points
LINEUPS
FC CINCINNATI 2 - Paul Walters; Nick Hagglund (Noah Adnan 46'), Brian Schaefer, Andrei Chirilla; Monsuru Opeyemi (Dilan Hurtado 71'), Peter Mangione (C), Kenji Mboma Dem, Stiven Jimenez (Ademar Chávez 79'), Yorkaeff Caicedo (William Kuisel 61'); Tega Ikoba (Gerardo Valenzuela 61'), Stefan Chirila
Substitutes Not Used: Nathan Crockford, Juan Machado, Carson Locker, Xhosa Manyana
TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Reid Fisher, Lazar Stefanovic (Ythallo 73'), Richard Chukwu; Kobe Franklin (C), Hassan Ayari (Andrei Dumitru 81'), Michael Sullivan, Lucas Olguin, Nathaniel Edwards (Malik Henry 89'); Dékwon Barrow (Joshua Nugent 73'), Charlie Sharp
Substitutes Not Used: Nathaniel Abraham, Micah Chisholm, Marko Stojadinovic, Stefan Kapor, Antone Bossenberry
MEDIA NOTES
Four players made their debut for Toronto FC II this evening: Starters Reid Fisher and Michael Sullivan along with Malik Henry and Joshua Nugent as substitutes.
TFC II's season-opening starting XI featured seven Canadians (Adisa De Rosario, Lazar Stefanovic, Richard Chukwu, Kobe Franklin, Lucas Olguin, Nathaniel Edwards and Dékwon Barrow) with a further three (Malik Henry, Andrei Dumitru and Joshua Nugent) appearing as second-half substitutes.
Nathaniel Edwards scored the first goal and Hassan Ayari registered the first assist of Toronto FC II's 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.
Goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario recorded his first clean sheet of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.
With the victory, Toronto FC II's all-time Season Opener record moves to 4W-5L-1T (13 points).
