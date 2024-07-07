St. Louis CITY SC Signs Defender Jayden Reid from St Louis CITY2

July 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release









St. Louis CITY SC defender Jayden Reid

(St. Louis City SC) St. Louis CITY SC defender Jayden Reid(St. Louis City SC)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC signed defender Jayden Reid to a first-team contract through the end of 2024 with club options in 2025 and 2026. Reid made two first-team starts for the senior team this season as a CITY2 player.

"Jayden arrived in the beginning of the year and proved himself at CITY2," said Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "His ability to manage the game with speed and aggression on each end of the field is a key part to our game model. We hope to see him continue to grow as a professional in St. Louis."

Reid, 22, made his MLS debut on June 22 against Atlanta United as he started and played the full 90 minutes. He then earned his second MLS start against San Jose Earthquakes, playing the full 90 minutes. CITY SC is 1-0-1 when Reid starts at left back.

Reid is a former member of the Red Bulls Academy and was signed as the 29th Red Bulls Homegrown on Dec. 21, 2022. Since joining CITY2, Reid started 13 matches and has tallied two assists as a left back.

TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC signed defender Jayden Reid to a first-team contract through the end of 2024 with club options in 2025 and 2026.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.