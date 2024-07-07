Tacoma Defiance Hosts Sporting Kansas City II Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium

July 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance News Release









Tacoma Defiance midfielder Georgi Minoungou

(Tacoma Defiance) Tacoma Defiance midfielder Georgi Minoungou(Tacoma Defiance)

RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (7-7-1, 23 points) hosts Sporting Kansas City II (6-5-4, 24 points) on Sunday, July 7 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

Tacoma is coming off a 1-0 win over Timbers2 on June 30. Yu Tsukanome scored the lone goal of the match, his fifth on the season, as Defiance secured all three points at home. Following the result, Defiance sits in fourth place in the Pacific Division, four points behind LAFC2.

This is the only regular-season contest of the year between the two sides. Tacoma won the season series 1-0-1 last season.

Following Sunday's match, Tacoma travels to Whitecaps FC 2 on Sunday, July 14 at Swangard Park (4:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: MLSNEXTPro.com

Talent: Matt Pedersen

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.