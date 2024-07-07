Tacoma Defiance Hosts Sporting Kansas City II Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium
July 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (7-7-1, 23 points) hosts Sporting Kansas City II (6-5-4, 24 points) on Sunday, July 7 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).
Tacoma is coming off a 1-0 win over Timbers2 on June 30. Yu Tsukanome scored the lone goal of the match, his fifth on the season, as Defiance secured all three points at home. Following the result, Defiance sits in fourth place in the Pacific Division, four points behind LAFC2.
This is the only regular-season contest of the year between the two sides. Tacoma won the season series 1-0-1 last season.
Following Sunday's match, Tacoma travels to Whitecaps FC 2 on Sunday, July 14 at Swangard Park (4:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: MLSNEXTPro.com
Talent: Matt Pedersen
Images from this story
|
Tacoma Defiance midfielder Georgi Minoungou
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 7, 2024
- Columbus Crew 2 (2) - Toronto FC II (2) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Tacoma Defiance Hosts Sporting Kansas City II Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium - Tacoma Defiance
- Timbers Sign Adolfo Enriquez to Short-Term Agreement from T2 - Portland Timbers 2
- Timbers2 Suffer 2-0 Defeat to Whitecaps FC 2 at Providence Park - Portland Timbers 2
- Sporting KC II Signs Shane Donovan to MLS NEXT Pro Amateur Contract - Sporting Kansas City II
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Diego Konincks to Short-Term Agreement - Chicago Fire FC II
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Goalkeeper Francesco Montali to a Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC 2
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Defender Jayden Reid from St Louis CITY2 - St. Louis City SC 2
- RSL Dominant in 5-2 Home Trouncing of Atlanta United - Real Monarchs
- Sky Blues Finish 2024 Season on a High with Come-From-Behind Victory in Atlanta - Chattanooga FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tacoma Defiance Stories
- Tacoma Defiance Hosts Sporting Kansas City II Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium
- Tacoma Defiance Defeats Timbers2 1-0 Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium
- Tacoma Defiance Hosts Timbers2 Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium
- Tacoma Defiance Trades 2024 International Roster Slot to Huntsville City FC
- Tacoma Defiance Wins 3-0 Over Real Monarchs Wednesday Night at Starfire Stadium